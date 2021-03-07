Business briefcase

Craig Jenneskens has been elected president/chairman of the board of Robert Peccia & Associates, an engineering, planning and land surveying firm based in Helena.

Jenneskens will oversee management and general operations of the company, with a focus on continuing to attract and retain outstanding employees while providing services to existing clients. Jenneskens has served on RPA’s board of directors since 2005 and was chairman of the ESOP board of trustees from 2009 to 2017.

Since 2017, Jenneskens has been vice president of business management. In his 27 years with RPA, he has also served as the water division manager and the site development group manager. A native of Bigfork, he has a bachelor's in mathematics from Carroll College and a master's in environmental engineering from the University of Notre Dame. He serves on the board of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Montana, the Carroll College Engineering Advisory Board, and the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

The company has branch offices in Kalispell and Bozeman.

Muffick gets special certification

Aimee Muffick has earned the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) distinction from the Project Management Institute.