Business briefcase

Craig Jenneskens has been elected president/chairman of the board of Robert Peccia & Associates, an engineering, planning and land surveying firm based in Helena.
Jenneskens will oversee management and general operations of the company, with a focus on continuing to attract and retain outstanding employees while providing services to existing clients. Jenneskens has served on RPA’s board of directors since 2005 and was chairman of the ESOP board of trustees from 2009 to 2017.
Since 2017, Jenneskens has been vice president of business management. In his 27 years with RPA, he has also served as the water division manager and the site development group manager. A native of Bigfork, he has a bachelor's in mathematics from Carroll College and a master's in environmental engineering from the University of Notre Dame. He serves on the board of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Montana, the Carroll College Engineering Advisory Board, and the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.
The company has branch offices in Kalispell and Bozeman.
Muffick gets special certification
Aimee Muffick has earned the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) distinction from the Project Management Institute.
The CAPM is a knowledge-based credential designed to certify an individual has successfully demonstrated foundational knowledge, terminology and processes of project management based on A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge.
Project management is one of Muffick’s areas of responsibility in her role as marketing operations and social media manager at Workmosis. Muffick has worked at Workmosis and parent company Student Assistance Foundation since 2001.
Workmosis provides services to organizations in need of IT, accounting, payroll, human resources, project management, social media marketing and other a la carte services.
To learn more, visit www.workmosis.com.
Engineers seek hall of famers
The Montana Society of Engineers is accepting nominations through March 31 for the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame, which celebrates outstanding contributions to the engineering profession and to the public welfare of Montana.
Recipients receive to be displayed at Montana State University in Roberts Hall, the original home of the MSU's Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering. Active, retired or deceased engineers are eligible for the award, which is given annually at the Joint Engineers Banquet in November.
Last year's recipient was William Wenzel, who led an accomplished civil engineering career based in Great Falls.
Nominees must have been professionally licensed in Montana and have had a direct impact on the state.
The Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame, which includes 23 honorees, was created by the late Doug Brekke to celebrate engineers who have helped better society.
The nomination form and additional information can be found at http://www.mtengineers.org/montana-pe-hall-of-fame.
Artho named CFO at EnergyNet.com
Russell Artho has been named chief financial officer of EnergyNet.com, the marketplace platform specializing in oil and gas property asset sales.
“Russell is a team player and always prepared to roll-up his sleeves to get the job done. Russell’s promotion is reflective of his dedicated leadership and thoughtful contributions to our company,” said Chris Atherton, CEO/president of EnergyNet Inc.
EnergyNet is an oil and gas tech-enabled acquisition and divestment platform with the largest active network of buyers and sellers in the industry.
It has closed $5 billion in oil and gas assets for clients over the past 48 months.