Business Briefcase

Miller receives State Farm award
State Farm Agent Jon Miller has received the company’s prestigious Chairman’s Circle award for his Helena office, an honor given to 3% of more than 19,000 State Farm agents nationwide.
This award honors agents who align their business with the long-term direction of the company and who act as advocates for their customers.
Miller, a Helena resident, has been with State Farm for 12 years and is in his sixth year as an agent. He comes from a family with six agents and three team members and previously worked in his brother’s State Farm agency. He also trained in offices in Helena and Bozeman before becoming an agent. Miller has received Honor Club and Ambassador awards and this is his first year qualifying for the Chairman’s Circle award.
Miller thanked his team of talented coworkers that includes Brandi Rodgers, Erica Romero, Kathy Miller and Park McKinnon.
The Jon Miller State Farm Agency is at 900 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 103, in Helena.
Brelje promoted at First Community
Sam Brelje has been appointed chief operating officer of First Community Bank.
Brelje, who assumed his new role March 1, succeeds Kris Simensen who moved into the position of chief executive officer.
Brelje has been with First Community Bank for 10 years, serving as compliance officer and assistant operations officer. Prior to that, he spent four years with First Security Bank in Missoula.
He grew up in Glasgow and has a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Montana. He now lives in Helena with his family.
Brelje may be reached at (406) 443-9300 or through the Prospect Branch of First Community Bank, 2987 Prospect Ave., Helena, MT, 59601.
MSU seeks nominees for ag leader award
Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Outstanding Agricultural Leader award, which will be presented during the annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Nov. 12-13 at MSU.
The award recognizes individuals, families or businesses that have gone above and beyond for the Montana agricultural industry in the realms of public service, advocacy, production or business. Awardees will be honored during the Celebrate Ag breakfast event on Nov. 13 ahead of the Bobcat football game against the University of Idaho Vandals.
Nominees must have accomplishments that have wide impact; be an industry leader or an upcoming active innovative producer; and be actively involved in the agriculture industry.
Active MSU or government employees are only eligible for the award’s “Friend of the COA/MAES” category. Retired university or government employees will be considered if they have been retired for at least two years.
The deadline for nominations is Monday, Aug. 30, and supporting letters of recommendation are highly encouraged. People can fill out a nomination form at https://ag.montana.edu/celebrateag/aggie_nomination.html. Hard copies of the form can be requested by calling the College of Agriculture dean’s office at 406-994-3681.
Montana NFIB backs governor in jobs report
The nation’s leading small-business association released its monthly Jobs Report Thursday, finding another record high in employment opportunities small-business owners are having a hard time filling.
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) releases the latest poll of its small-business-owning membership the first Thursday of every month, and the latest numbers show a record 44% of all small business owners report having job openings they could not fill, 22 points higher than the 48-year historical average, and two points higher than the 42% figure from March.
April is the third consecutive month with a record-high reading of unfilled job openings among small businesses. The poll is a national sample not broken down by state.
“Today’s Jobs Report findings brightly highlight the importance of the initiatives Gov. Greg Gianforte recently to get people back to work,” Ronda Wiggers, NFIB’s Montana state director, said in a news release. “Jobs are there but for many, there’s been greater incentive to collect unemployment benefits rather than a paycheck. For those who can work, that should change here in Montana.”