Business Briefcase

Miller receives State Farm award

State Farm Agent Jon Miller has received the company’s prestigious Chairman’s Circle award for his Helena office, an honor given to 3% of more than 19,000 State Farm agents nationwide.

This award honors agents who align their business with the long-term direction of the company and who act as advocates for their customers.

Miller, a Helena resident, has been with State Farm for 12 years and is in his sixth year as an agent. He comes from a family with six agents and three team members and previously worked in his brother’s State Farm agency. He also trained in offices in Helena and Bozeman before becoming an agent. Miller has received Honor Club and Ambassador awards and this is his first year qualifying for the Chairman’s Circle award.

Miller thanked his team of talented coworkers that includes Brandi Rodgers, Erica Romero, Kathy Miller and Park McKinnon.

The Jon Miller State Farm Agency is at 900 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 103, in Helena.

Brelje promoted at First Community

Sam Brelje has been appointed chief operating officer of First Community Bank.