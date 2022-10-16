BUSINESS BRIEFCASE

Martin appointed to bankers board

Kenny Martin, market president of First Montana Bank in Helena, was appointed to the ICBA Federal Delegate Board of the Independent Community Bankers of America.

The ICBA is the nation’s voice for community banks.

“I look forward to working alongside ICBA as we serve their mission to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish,” Martin said.

In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Martin’s duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Montana and serving as a liaison between independent community bankers and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C. He will also work to recruit new members to ICBA.

“Kenny is a respected member of his community and a dedicated advocate for our industry,” said ICBA Chairman Brad M. Bolton, president and CEO of Community Spirit Bank in Red Bay Ala.

He said they were fortunate to have Martin serve in this volunteer capacity.

Kascak joins CWG Architects

Alyssa Kascak, joined CWG Architects as a BIM Specialist in September bringing with her two years of experience in the architecture field.

She is a graduate from Palomar College with an Associates of Science in Technical Drafting with a Mechanical Emphasis. With a unique background in machining

design, electronic design layout, and custom leather art she brings a keen attention to technical detail to

the team. As a BIM (Building Information Management) Specialist her role on the team will play into all

phases of projects working with architects and designers to develop 3D models and construction

documents. Raised in the Appalachian Mountains of Northern Georgia, she now calls the mountains of

Montana home to enjoy her outdoor hobbies to the fullest.

Bosch part of Great West Engineering

Kris Bosch, has joined Great West Engineering as part of our Municipal Group and will be based out of our Helena office. Bosch graduated in December of 2021 from Montana Tech with a B.S. in Environmental Engineering.

Bosch enjoys skiing in the wintertime and backpacking in the summertime.

MSU prof wins national agriculture award

Sreekala Bajwa, of Montana State University’s College of Agriculture and director of the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station, received a national award for her engineering achievement in agriculture.

Bajwa received the 2022 Cyrus Hall McCormick Jerome Increase Case Gold Medal from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The award, sponsored by CNH Industrial, honors exceptional and meritorious engineering achievement in agriculture that has resulted in new concepts, products, processes and methods that advanced the development of agriculture. Bajwa was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the industrial adoption of precision agriculture technologies, agricultural byproduct utilization and ensuing contributions to foundational technologies.

Bajwa was nominated by colleagues in 2019 when she was chair of the North Dakota State University Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering and professor of agricultural engineering. Nominations are valid for three years. Bajwa’s research projects focused on industry collaboration and economic development in the Red River Valley.

“Although I graciously accepted this award, it was on behalf of all the people who have contributed to this research program,” said Bajwa, who has been with MSU since 2019. “My faculty colleagues, graduate students, postdocs and external collaborators all played an equally important role in developing and maintaining an impactful research program at North Dakota State University.”

In North Dakota, Bajwa and her team worked with Masonite to identify new plant-based raw materials for making door components. The company had been using wheat straw for the fiber core of its manufactured exterior doors, but the material was becoming too expensive with unreliable quality. Bajwa and her team identified soybean- and corn-based fibers to mix with wheat fibers to maintain the quality of the doors and lower the raw material cost. Also based on their recommendations, the company modified their production process and bought soybean straw materials from farmers in the region, keeping materials local and bringing revenue to the state.

Bajwa’s team also worked with a military contracting company to repurpose its drones for agricultural applications in the Red River Valley, which she said was the first time a large unmanned aerial system was used for that in the United States.

Dayspring holds restoring kindness event

Dayspring Restoration dedicated Oct. 7, to Restoring Kindness at 12 locations across the state of Montana.

Dayspring locations in Helena, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Hamilton, Kalispell, and Missoula, as well as sister company Alpha Omega Disaster Restoration in Billings, joined with local non-profits.

In the Helena area, Dayspring Restoration joined with Helena Habitat for Humanity to install siding for a home at 2950 Vermillion Way in Red Fox Meadows. Helena Habitat for Humanity has been working with families to build affordable homes for 30 years.

Dayspring Restoration’s team also delivered snacks along with a letter of explanation and list of ideas for how the recipients might perform their own acts of kindness. Dayspring Restoration is inviting its community partners – insurance agents, property managers, etc. – to perform their own acts of kindness.

“Our Restoring Kindness event in Helena last year was so well received that we are doing it again. Powered by the strength and reach of many, we’re one company with a single purpose: Restoring lives,” says Mark Springer, CEO of Dayspring Restoration. “During this day, we’re creating these examples of kindness, and we’re encouraging others to do the very same.”