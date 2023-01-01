Business Briefcase

St. Peter's honors DAISY winners

St. Peter’s Health registered nurses Courtney Radke and Gina Spurzem received DAISY Awards for Extraordinary Nurses.

DAISY awardees are selected quarterly from nominations submitted by St. Peter’s patients and their family members.

Radke has worked as a registered nurse on the medical floor since 2020.

The patient who nominated her said, “My blood pressure went extremely high (200) it’s never high and I was extremely scared. She stayed with me, held my hand and talked about my family to calm me down. She was so kind and caring.”

The palliative care team member who nominated Spurzem noted, “Gina has been at the forefront of managing care for the robust panel of Palliative Care patients.

She is aware of patient needs and works to address not only their medical issues, but serves to see their social, emotional, familial and other concerns are met.”

The DAISY Award was established to honor the super-human work nurses do to care for patients and families every day. The award is presented in collaboration with the American Organization of Nurse Executives.

St. Peter’s Health administration and staff select the winner from those nominated. Recipients receive a certificate and a sculpture called a Healer’s Touch, which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

Food Hub workshop offered

Montana local food producers and business entrepreneurs interested in community food hub start-ups are invited to participate in a free online Food Hub training workshop.

The workshops are noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 7, 14 and March 7, 14 and 21.

Food hubs collect, distribute and market local and regional food products.

Go to https://www.hopamountain.org/local-food-for-local-families for information on how to join this five-part training series about what a food hub is, various potential business structures, available software for networking local food producers, hubs and buyers together, and hearing from a panel of successful Montana food hub businesses.

Grassroots community food hub enterprises support Montana farmers, ranchers and producers while helping ignite community economic development.

Annika Charter-Williams, rancher and founding member of the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub in Billings said her food hub played an important role in providing our community with local food during the pandemic.

“YVFH continued to grow and serve our surrounding community and local producers but not without growing pains and learning curves. We were lucky to have resources to turn to when making big decisions.”

The Food Hub training program is offered by Hopa Mountain in partnership with Mission West Community Development Partners and Local Food Marketplace and others. For more information, go to https://www.hopamountain.org/local-food-for-local-families or call Hopa Mountain’s main office at 406-586-2455.