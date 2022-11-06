Business Briefcase

State signs letter with Heineken for barley

Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana Department of Agriculture Director Christy Clark recently said the state has signed a letter of intent for Heineken International to increase its purchase volume of Montana barley products.

“We’re thrilled Heineken recognizes the superior quality of Montana barley and wants to do more business with our farmers,” Gianforte said in a news release. “This agreement ushers in tremendous opportunities for our ag industry.”

Gianforte signed the letter with representatives from Heineken International Cerveceria Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma at Bos Hay and Grain in the Gallatin Gateway and were joined by members of the Montana Wheat & Barley Committee and the U.S. Grains Council.

Over the past five years, Heineken has sent three trade missions to Montana. Heineken representatives also visited Montana State University Plant Science and Malt Quality Labs and received a tour of the Ag Depot. They also met with representatives from the Montana State Grain Lab, Columbia Grain and United Grain.

Poultry program gets $2M from ARPA

Sen. Jon Tester said he has secured $2 million from the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program for the Great Falls Development Authority Inc.

This program was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will go toward expanding GFDA’s relending work, providing support for both existing meat and poultry processing operations in the Great Falls region that are looking to grow as well as entrepreneurs looking to start new operations.

This funding will provide more options to livestock producers looking to bring their product to market, strengthen North Central Montana’s regional food system, and support the creation of new high-paying jobs.

Tester, D-Mont., helped negotiate ARPA, was the only Montana statewide official that supported the legislation, and worked to allow GDFA to access the program.

“Expanding meat processing capacity in and around Great Falls will help local producers expand and diversify their businesses, while cutting costs for both the producer and the consumer,” Tester said.

“This American Rescue Plan funding is a win-win—it will help us support local meat processors looking to expand their operations to meet the needs of regional producers, and it will help create new high-paying local jobs in the industry,” said Brett Doney, president and CEO of the GFDA.

ARPA dedicated $1 billion for the expansion and diversification of independent processing capacity.

Moore joins Western Frontier brokerage

Jessica Moore has joined Engel & Völkers Western Frontier brokerage as a co-supervising broker, bringing her expertise in Helena real estate.

Moore and her team consisting of Ashley Lucas, Heidi Hoffman, Kacie Damon and Emily Jackson come to Engel & Völkers from Windemere Real Estate and specialize in home and new construction sales throughout the greater Helena area.

“Jessica has a proven track record for her market expertise and will further strengthen our Helena team,” said Dawn Maddux license partner of Engel & Völkers Western Frontier.

Moore was born and raised in the Helena area and has been working in the real estate industry since 2005. Moore and her team were top producers at her previous brokerage, Moore is the local director for the Helena Association of Realtors as well as their president elect for 2023.

“With Engel & Völkers I have become part of a global network that will better help me to serve our local community,” said Moore. “Being part of such a collaborative team on a local and international level helps me take my business to the next level.”

To learn, visit www.westernfrontier.evrealestate.com.

Montana students to meet for FFA Ag Expo

Montana State University will host more than 1,700 high school and middle school students from across the state on Nov. 10-12 for the annual Montana FFA Ag Expo sponsored by John Deere dealers.

The event includes leadership development workshops, education about career options with industry representatives, and tours of MSU research and academic facilities. Students will also compete in various FFA activities, such as quiz bowls and livestock judging, which will be hosted both on campus and at the Gallatin County fairgrounds.

The expo is the result of a partnership between the university, Montana John Deere dealers – C&B Operations, Frontline Ag Solutions and RDO Equipment Co. – and the Montana FFA Foundation. The foundation supports 109 FFA chapters across the state. Its mission is to cultivate partnerships, promote awareness and secure resources to enhance agricultural education and opportunities for students.

The expo is largely a volunteer-run event, requiring hundreds of judges and volunteers to put on the career development events. Those interested in volunteering to help can sign up at https://signup.com/client. No experience is necessary.

Groups can also register to host an exhibit at the expo’s career fair on Nov. 11. More information can be found at https://montanaffa.org/mt-ffa-ag-expo/.