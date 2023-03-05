City to have job fair on April 6

The City of Helena Job Fair will be hosted in the Civic Center Ballroom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet city staff and learn about full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

Attendees should bring copies of their resumes and will be able to apply for open positions on site. The Helena Civic Center is at 340 Neill Ave.

For more information, visit helenamt.gov/employment or call 406-447-8333.

TDS to open warehouse in Helena

TDS Telecommunications will open its warehouse facility in Helena on Tuesday, which company officials said will soon be filled with the latest in technology that will bring 8 Gig internet, digital TV and phone services to residents in Helena, the Helena Valley, and East Helena.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. at 920 E. Lyndale Ave.

TDS will also announce a donation to the Montana Learning Center.

Construction is expected to begin later this month on its fiber internet network with plans to connect more than 27,000 homes and businesses in the Helena area with internet speeds of up to 8Gig.

TDS Telecommunications LLC is a leading provider of fiber internet service with more than 50 years of experience.

It is installing new, fiber optic networks in neighborhoods nationwide to deliver up to 8 Gigabit internet speeds to homes and up to 10 Gigabit internet speeds to business.

Visit tdsfiber.com to learn more.

Library events focus on consumer fraud

Looking to protect yourself from fraud, identity theft, and scams? Wondering about the best way to protect your credit, shop for a used car, or how to maximize your security online?

Join the Lewis & Clark Library and the Office of Consumer Protection for three sessions discussing personal experiences of scams as well as tips on how to avoid becoming a victim.

The events are Tuesday through Thursday, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Large Community Room. A light lunch will be provided. The series is free but registration is required at https://lclibrary.libcal.com/event/10197663 to register.

On Tuesday and Thursday, Brittany Divine and Michael Hoffman from the Office of Consumer Protection will share tips and tools revolving around Montana Consumer Protection resources.

On Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Michael Fanning will speak with victims of elder abuse exploitation and consumer scams on Zoom.

This will be a hybrid event with the Large Community Room at the Library for an in-person audience and the Zoom interviews on the screen. He will also share resources on reporting elder abuse and scams.

Made in Montana trade show set

The 2023 Made in Montana trade show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena.

Retailers can discover new food and gift products as well as familiar favorites. This year’s show will feature more than 100 Made in Montana producers, 25 new exhibitors and a Native American Made in Montana Pavilion. Learn more or register at madeinmontanausa.com/Tradeshow.

Missoula airport is sensory inclusive

Missoula Montana Airport is the fourth airport in the nation and the only airport in the state to be certified as a “sensory inclusive facility” through KultureCity.

“This is a continuation of the airport’s overall initiative to create a facility that is welcoming, intuitive and easy to navigate for individuals of all abilities.” said Tim Damrow, Missoula airport’s deputy director, in a press release.

People with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions can experience challenges with sensory regulation, the press release said, and airports can often be noisy and over-stimulating.

Through the free KultureCity app, Missoula airport clients can view what sensory features are available and where to access them, the release said. The app also includes a feature called “Social Story,” which provides a customized visual preview of what to expect visiting the Missoula airport.

“One of the goals of the design of the new airport terminal was to make it easier for travelers to navigate the airport,” said Larry Anderson, Missoula airport board chair, in the release. “With the help of KultureCity, airport staff have taken the extra initiative and training to help those travelers with hidden disabilities to reduce their stress when visiting the airport.”

The training included all airport staff, from administration to passenger-facing employees.

“The increased awareness of hidden disabilities that the KultureCity training has provided our front-line staff supplements the airlines existing regulatory training and has empowered us with the necessary tools to better assist all passengers flying in and out of MSO,” said Stacy Gow, Ground Handling Customer Service supervisor.

The airport’s next step is to gain “Sunflower Program Certification,” which will offer additional education for staff for assisting individuals with dementia, Damrow said in the release. “With the encouragement of Dementia Friendly Missoula, we are pursuing our Sunflower Program Certification (a separate initiative). This program will offer additional education for staff and provides a sunflower lanyard to individuals wishing to identify themselves as potentially needing additional assistance.”

Dementia Friendly Missoula representative Marjorie Doyle added, “we were honored to partner with the entire Missoula Airport team on how to make MSO more accessible to persons with non-visible disabilities. The airport planned for, and implemented, many of our recommendations for policies and practices in their beautiful new terminal.”

Pioneer names Ranf new CEO

Pioneer Technical Services Inc., an environmental remediation and restoration company headquartered in Butte, named Tim Ranf its new chief executive officer.

Ranf, a professional engineer and former vice president of Pioneer, has over 27 years of experience with the company as an environmental and civil engineer and holds a master’s degree in civil/environmental engineering from Montana State University. He has served many roles with Pioneer, including project manager on numerous environmental remediation projects, branch manager, and director of business development.

Pioneer was founded in 1991 and is a 100% employee-owned company with offices in Helena, Butte, Anaconda, Billings, Bozeman, Kellogg, Idaho and Denver, Colorado.

“Pioneer will continue to be an employee- and community-centered company,” Ranf said. “My job as CEO is to protect our mission and values and ensure that we stay aligned with them as we grow and adapt to an ever-changing world.”

Pioneer is building new offices and laboratories in Helena and Butte in an expansion that will enable it to serve its clients more efficiently.