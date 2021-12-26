Business Briefcase

St. Peter’s team gets IAC accreditation

The St. Peter’s Health Cardiology team has been granted an additional three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Echocardiography (echo) in the area of adult transthoracic, adult stress.

The IAC is a nationally recognized accreditation nonprofit founded by medical professionals to advance appropriate use, standardization and quality of diagnostic imaging and intervention-based procedures. Accreditation involves an application and review process.

Echocardiograms capture images of the heart to help determine the function of heart valves and chambers. The accreditation demonstrates St. Peter’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality assessments of the heart to help detect heart disease or signs of other serious cardiac conditions.

This is the third time St. Peter’s outpatient cardiology team has received IAC accreditation and it is the first time inpatient cardiology services has received the accreditation. Learn more about the IAC online at intersocietal.org.

Bill Grant joins CWG Architecture

CWG Architecture + Interiors is proud to welcome William "Bill" Grant to the team.

Grant brings over three decades of knowledge as an architect, sole practitioner, and owner’s representative to each project.

He has worked to refine the practice of building design. He believes a successful project begins with forming a comprehensive understanding of the needs of the client, the complexity of the site, and the budget. He prioritizes communication and is a keen observer of the construction process, which gives him a solid understanding of what actually works in Montana’s construction environment. Grant’s broad spectrum of expertise includes Building Information Modeling, preliminary architectural reports, construction administration, and project management.

His greatest design influence comes from images of sites all over the world as well as common materials and building systems available in our local markets.

St. Peter’s nurses Hinrichs, Bradley receive awards

St. Peter’s Health Registered Nurses Rhonda Hinrichs and Samantha Bradley received DAISY Awards for Extraordinary Nurses. DAISY awardees are selected quarterly from nominations submitted by St. Peter’s patients and their family members.

Hinrichs is the St. Peter’s Practice Administrator for Primary and Urgent Care and has been a registered nurse for 35 years. A local couple nominated Hinrichs after she connected them to timely COVID-19 testing. Hinrichs has been with St. Peter’s for 20 years.

Bradley works as a registered nurse on the Medical floor and has been with St. Peter’s since 2019. One of the patients who nominated Bradley said their luck turned when Sam became their nurse, “She [Sam] is very caring… I was admitted to the hospital after hours in the ER. I was very tired, confused and uncertain of what was ahead. Waiting in the room to greet me were three nurses, that made me feel welcome. Sam was my nurse.”

The DAISY Award was established to honor the work nurses do to care for patients and families every day. The award is presented in collaboration with The American Organization of Nurse Executives. St. Peter’s Health administration and staff select the winner from those nominated. Recipients receive a certificate and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

Deadline extended for organic program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for agricultural producers who are certified organic, or transitioning to organic, to apply for the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program.

This program provides pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses. The deadline to apply for 2020 and 2021 eligible expenses is now Feb. 4, 2022, rather than the original deadline of Jan. 7, 2022.

“We listened to feedback from our stakeholders and are happy to provide organic producers, and those transitioning their operations, enough time to learn about the program and complete the application,” said Zach Ducheneaux, FSA Administrator.

Signup for OTECP, administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency, began Nov. 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0