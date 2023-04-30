State unemployment rate reaches new low

Montana’s unemployment rate reached an all-time low in March, ticking down to 2.3% from 2.4% in February, the fourth-lowest rate in the nation, the governor's office reported recently.

Montana’s unemployment rate has fallen for four consecutive months, and the number of unemployed Montanans reached an all-time low in March, Gov. Greg Gianforte's office said.

Total employment in Montana, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, added 1,847 jobs in March. In the first three months of 2023, Montana has created more than 4,600 jobs – the fifth fastest rate of job creation for the first three months of the year since recordkeeping began in 1976.

Montana’s total employment and labor force continued to show strong growth in March, also setting new record highs.

Montana’s labor force has also continued its growth, hitting a record of more than 559,000 Montanans. The state’s labor force had added some 33,000 workers from its pandemic-era low.

The number of unemployed Montanans also reached a new record low in March, with 13,231 workers unemployed statewide – a decline of almost 550 unemployed workers from February. The March figure represents the fewest number of unemployed Montanans since recordkeeping began, the governor's office said.

“We’ll continue to work with job creators to bring new folks into the workforce and make sure they get the training and skills they need to succeed, thrive, and prosper,” Gianforte said in a news release.

March marks the 17th consecutive month of unemployment below 3.0% in Montana. In only three other months since 1976 has Montana’s unemployment been below 3.0%. Cumulatively, more than 37,500 new jobs have been created across Montana since Gianforte took office. Montana’s total employment has grown by more than 17% from its pandemic-era lows.

The unemployment rate for the U.S changed little at 3.5%.

Johnson joins RPA's Helena branch

Trigve Johnson, has joined the Robert Peccia & Associates Helena office as a construction technician in the Water and Wastewater Group.

In addition to studying mechanical engineering at Montana State University, he brings three years of experience with as-built data collection, machine control, heavy equipment operation, and CAD design.

In his role as a construction technician, Trigve is primarily responsible for on-site quality control and observation of construction activities in conformance with project plans and specifications. Trigve’s strong work ethic and dedication make him an excellent addition to the RPA team.

Okerstrom joins St. Peter's Health

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Ariana Okerstrom joins the St. Peter’s Health anesthesiology team

Ariana Okerstrom, MS, CRNA earned her master of science in nurse anesthesia from Wayne State University. She received her bachelor of science in nursing from Western Michigan University. Ariana is board certified through the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists.

She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

Secretary of State thanks businesses

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen recently thanked Montana businesses following annual report filing season.

All limited liability companies (LLCs) and corporations (profit and nonprofit) are required by law to file an annual report to keep registration information up to date, while the business remains in active-good standing.

Nearly 195,000 LLCs and corporations filed an annual report, roughly 87% of the total businesses.

In 2022, Jacobsen cut registration fees in half for Montana businesses, while waiving several other fees entirely. She also plans to waive annual report filings for all Montana businesses in 2024.

“Increased efficiencies in our office have allowed us to lower fees for our Montana businesses, and our office is proud to make it easier to do business in Montana,” Jacobsen said in a news release. “A record number of new businesses registered with the state in 2022, highlighting the state’s pro-business landscape.”

“We continue to support and appreciate our Montana businesses and thank them for doing business in Montana,” Jacobsen said.