Business Briefcase

Gilliland a 'state star'

The Montana Small Business Development Center announced that SBDC Associate State Director Lori Gilliland was named the 2021 Montana “State Star.”

The State Star is a national honor that recognizes outstanding performers from Small Business Development Centers around the country.

“Lori’s work for the Montana SBDC Network is vital to the success of our centers that serve Montana’s entrepreneurs,” said Montana SBDC State Director Chad Moore. “She is always happy to lend her expertise to find answers and troubleshoot problems for the entire network, recognizing her as the Montana SBDC State Star is well deserved."

Gilliland has served as the associate state director in the Lead Center at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena since 2009. The Lead Center provides support to all 10 of Montana’s regional centers charged with providing free one-on-on counseling and low-cost training opportunities for Montana’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.