Business Briefcase

Gilliland a 'state star'
The Montana Small Business Development Center announced that SBDC Associate State Director Lori Gilliland was named the 2021 Montana “State Star.”
The State Star is a national honor that recognizes outstanding performers from Small Business Development Centers around the country.
“Lori’s work for the Montana SBDC Network is vital to the success of our centers that serve Montana’s entrepreneurs,” said Montana SBDC State Director Chad Moore. “She is always happy to lend her expertise to find answers and troubleshoot problems for the entire network, recognizing her as the Montana SBDC State Star is well deserved."
Gilliland has served as the associate state director in the Lead Center at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena since 2009. The Lead Center provides support to all 10 of Montana’s regional centers charged with providing free one-on-on counseling and low-cost training opportunities for Montana’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.
“Lori is a valued asset as she guides and leads the SBDC network to meet the goals and milestones the SBA sets for each center. She provides helpful and practical advice to center directors as they run the SBDC programs throughout the state,” said Billings Regional SBDC Director Lorene Hintz who won the State Star in 2010. “She works with each center to implement new and improve old processes as she strives to advance SBDC services.”
The Montana SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Montana Department of Commerce. For more information, visit SBDC.MT.GOV.
2 more enter EXIT team
EXIT Realty Helena is pleased to announce that Luke Stubblefield and Mary Storseth have joined its growing team of real estate sales professionals.
EXIT Realty Helena, 849 Great Northern Blvd., is a member of EXIT Realty Montana's rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates.
Olympus announces new hires
Two new employees have joined Olympus Technical Services Inc., an employee-owned environmental services company headquartered in Helena.
Jess Alexander has been hired as a senior scientist and office manager. Alexander will oversee personnel in the Helena office and work closely with company leadership and office managers in Billings and Boise to coordinate service delivery for new and existing clients. He has a B.S. in water resources management, an M.S. in soil science, and over 15 years of experience in environmental remediation, geotechnical, drilling, and construction.
Alexander most recently served as a regional exploration manager and senior associate for Terracon Consultants.
Chris Jaech has been hired as the company’s response manager.
He will be based in Helena, where he will direct Olympus’ emergency spill response operations. Jaech’s 23-year career in emergency response spans public sector, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, transportation, and large-scale manufacturing.
Prior to joining Olympus, Jaech worked as an emergency management planner and consultant for AC Disaster Consulting in Denver, Colo.
Carroll holding job fair
Carroll College is seeking vendors for its Career and Graduate School Fair to be held 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Carroll College Campus Center.
This event will be open to Carroll College and Helena College students, veterans, and community members. Attendees can approach employers and schools to inquire about jobs and internships or gain information about each organization, career field, industry or graduate program.
The cost for this fair is $250 per table prior to Aug. 15. After that, the cost is $300 per table. Register online on Handshake or contact Wes Feist at wfeist@carroll.edu or (406) 447-5465.
Carroll alums should contact Wes at the information above for a promotion code for a registration discount. Organizations interested in more participation before or after the fair should contact Wes Feist at wfeist@carroll.edu or 406-447-5465.
To learn more about the schedule, visit: www.carroll.edu/fair.
To register for the fair, visit: https://app.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/9810.