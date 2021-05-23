Business Briefcase

Hughes hired at Great West
Bree Hughes has joined Great West Engineering as an accounting assistant and grant administrator assistant in the Helena office.
Hughes graduated from Carroll College in 2010 with a bachelor's in accounting and a minor in business. She has two years of tax experience with individual income taxes and has worked as a bookkeeper/office manager for the last 10 years at a local business in Helena.
Hughes enjoys mountain biking, traveling, hiking, skiing, playing cards, doing puzzles and spending time with her fiance Dan, stepdaughter Nikki, two dogs, friends, and family.
Winkle selected for fellowship program
The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce’s workforce program “Helena WINS” announced that Helena WINS Director McKinley Winkle has been selected as a fellow into the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Business Leads Fellowship Program for 2021-22.
This fellowship program works to develop business leaders to be education and workforce champions in their community and to help better connect education systems and students to career opportunities.
Only 35 fellows from 28 states were chosen for Cohort 5 - the class for the 2021-22 fellowship program. In the program, fellows will identify a project or a focus and will participate in affinity groups to work on these projects while meeting with experts and advisors. The fellowship takes place over 12 months and not only offers a tight network of other talented and knowledgeable fellows but helps them create a workable project or program to bring back to their chambers and community.
Carroll College staff honored
Several awards and honors were presented to Carroll College faculty and staff during the 111th commencement ceremony on May 15.
The Outstanding Teaching Award recipient was Molly Sumridge, instructor in anthrozoology, who college officials said fosters an open and respectful relationship with her students, encourages self-driven learning and is committed to the success of her students.
The Distinguished Scholar Award was awarded to Dr. Alyssa Hahn, assistant professor of biomechanics in the Department of Life and Environmental Sciences, for her commitment to undergraduate research, numerous scholarly endeavors and for strengthening the course offerings of the biology department.
The Excellence in Service Award was awarded to Cassie Hall, Registrar and Tanya Kent, Systems Administrator in IT, for their prolific behind-the-scenes work and deep dedication to our students, staff, and faculty.
Vice President for Academic Affairs Catherine Day was presented with the Presidential Distinguished Service Award by President John Cech, Ph.D., in honor of her 13 years of service in leadership roles at Carroll College. Day will be retiring on June 30.
Carroll College also announced retiring faculty member, Professor of Political Science Erik Pratt, Ph.D., has been conferred the title of professor emeritus for having served the college long and with distinction.
Awards given to housing champions
Montana Housing with the Montana Department of Commerce have announced this year’s Housing Champion Awards presented at the Montana Housing Partnership Conference.
These awards are presented to those who have shown “extraordinary success” supporting development, ownership and advocacy of affordable homes in Montana. This year, the awards were presented to lenders and front-line staff who went beyond business as usual supporting renters and homeowners access COVID-19 emergency housing assistance grants.
. “It’s people like these who truly make a difference in their communities by creating homes that Montanans can afford,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Scott Osterman said.
Awards were presented to:
• Mary Bair, Helena, former multifamily program manager at Montana Housing - Lifetime Achievement Award
• Sen. Brian Hoven, R-Great Falls – Legislator of the Year -- Republican
• Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena – Legislator of the Year -- Democrat
• Susan Tarner, Opportunity Bank, Helena – Montana Housing Lender Beyond Business As Usual Award
• Ian Ullman, Billings First Interstate Bank - NeighborWorks Montana Lender of the Year
• First Interstate Bank and Stockman Bank - NeighborWorks Montana Lending Institutions of the Year
• Cindy Newman, Great Falls - Resident Leader of the Year
• George Nikolakakos, Great Falls - Housing Advocate of the Year
• Patricia “PJ” Hanson, First Interstate Bank, Missoula – Montana Housing Lender Beyond Business As Usual Award
• Courtney Loeffler, Headwaters RC&D, Butte – Montana Housing Front Line Beyond Business As Usual Award
• Eric Beeson, Human Resources Development Council, Billings - Montana Housing Front Line Beyond Business As Usual Award
• Rebecca Paquette, Jessica Allred and Lynn Tennefoss, Missoula Food Bank and Community Center - Montana Housing Front Line Beyond Business As Usual Award
• Michelle Rogers, NeighborWorks Montana, Great Falls - Montana Housing Front Line Beyond Business As Usual Award
The Montana Housing Partnership Conference is a collaboration of housing professionals in business and government, housing authorities, community development agencies and nonprofit affordable home developers who want to build new or rehabilitate more homes that Montanans can afford.