Business Briefcase

Hughes hired at Great West

Bree Hughes has joined Great West Engineering as an accounting assistant and grant administrator assistant in the Helena office.

Hughes graduated from Carroll College in 2010 with a bachelor's in accounting and a minor in business. She has two years of tax experience with individual income taxes and has worked as a bookkeeper/office manager for the last 10 years at a local business in Helena.

Hughes enjoys mountain biking, traveling, hiking, skiing, playing cards, doing puzzles and spending time with her fiance Dan, stepdaughter Nikki, two dogs, friends, and family.

Winkle selected for fellowship program

The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce’s workforce program “Helena WINS” announced that Helena WINS Director McKinley Winkle has been selected as a fellow into the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Business Leads Fellowship Program for 2021-22.

This fellowship program works to develop business leaders to be education and workforce champions in their community and to help better connect education systems and students to career opportunities.