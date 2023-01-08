Business Briefcase

St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes new medical oncology and hematology nurse practitioner Melissa Cotner to the cancer care team

Cotner earned her doctor of nursing practice in Adult-Gerontology Acute Care at the University of Utah and received her bachelor of science in nursing from Westminster College.

Cotner is board certified as an advanced practice provider through the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Her practice is in the St. Peter’s Health Cancer Care – Maria Dean Building, located at the Regional Medical Center.

Great West announces new employee

Darrick Zuelke has joined Great West Engineering as a drafter/designer in the Helena office.

Zuelke graduated from MSU-Northern in 2008 with a bachelor’s in design drafting technology. He has over 15 years of design experience as well as over 10 years of experience with Right-of-Way design for MDT based projects.

When not at work, Zuelke enjoys spending time with his wife and three kids, mountain biking, traveling to sporting events, camping and coaching his kids’ activities.

Time nears to report business equipment

The Montana Department of Revenue recently notified business owners with a business equipment reporting requirement, that it is time to report for Tax Year 2023.

Businesses with a statewide market value greater than $300,000 in business equipment are required to report the equipment they own as of Jan. 1, 2023, by March 1, 2023 to avoid a 20 percent penalty.

Business owners can report online using the department’s TransAction Portal (TAP) at https: tap.dor.mt.gov. Online reporting forms are pre-populated with the business equipment reported in 2022. Owners need to review the previously reported assets and make any needed additions and deletions. An immediate confirmation receipt will be sent after the report is submitted.

Businesses whose statewide market value of equipment is $300,000 or less are exempt from the business equipment tax. These businesses do not have a reporting requirement in 2023 unless: (1) they have acquired new personal property that would increase their equipment’s aggregate market value above the exemption amount; or, (2) the department requests a personal property reporting form be completed.

For more information, visit MTRevenue.gov or contact us at (406) 444-6900 or DORCustomerAssistance@mt.gov.

Potato panel seeks proposals

The Montana Potato Advisory Committee is seeking proposals for the Montana Potato Research & Market Development Program.

Proposals should relate to demonstration projects, applied research and market development projects designed to address needs and opportunities for the Montana potato industry.

The committee will review proposals at the first regular meeting of the year. They will review all applications and make recommendations to the department for funding.

Projects must be innovative and not duplicate relevant research already available to Montana potato producers. If relevant research is available, the applicant must explain how the proposed research will build upon the previous research.

Montana’s 2022 potato production is valuated at about $80 million, solidifying the state as a leader in the production of potatoes and seed potatoes.

Questions on applications should be directed to the Montana Potato Research & Market Development Program, PO Box 200201, Helena, MT 59620-0201 or by contacting Dani Jones at (406) 444-2402 or via email at Danielle.Jones@mt.gov.

The Montana Department of Agriculture’s mission is to protect producers and consumers and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.

Ideas sought to aid pulse industry

The Montana Pulse Crop Committee invites proposals for market development and educational projects designed to promote and enhance Montana’s pulse industry.

The Montana Pulse Crop Research & Marketing Program aims to stimulate and expand Montana’s pulse crop industry through research, promotion, and market development of pulse crops grown in Montana.

A complete Request for Proposal, list of guidelines, eligibility requirements, and application procedures are available at https://bit.ly/3VLtjGp. The Montana Pulse Crop Committee will determine funding awards.

Proposals must be submitted through the WebGrants system by 5 p.m. on March 1.

Examples of eligible projects include, but are not limited to, marketing assessments, promotional campaigns and trade show exhibitions, and projects that expand international and domestic markets.

The Montana Pulse Crop Committee will review proposals during their next meeting in March. Visit the Montana Department of Agriculture’s “News” page for public meeting information or by clicking here.

The Montana Pulse Crop Committee’s mission is to invest in and deliver support for marketing, research, education, and policy development programming that improves return on investment for the pulse producers of Montana. Learn more at agr.mt.gov.

Feb. 3 deadline for SBA disaster loans

Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West reminds small nonfarm businesses in six counties in Montana of the Feb. 3 deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury.

These low-interest loans are to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary county that began June 1.

The primary Montana county is Gallatin. Neighboring counties are Broadwater, Jefferson, Madison, Meagher and Park.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

The interest rate is 2.935% for businesses and 1.875% for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

By law, SBA makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The Secretary declared this disaster on June 3, 2022.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the secretary’s declaration. However, in drought disasters nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.