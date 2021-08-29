Business Briefcase

Montana Building Industry honored for workplace safety
Montana State Fund, the state's largest workers' compensation insurance company, recently presented the Montana Building Industry Association with a check for $464,095.
The check is a retrospective return to policyholders who have participated in the group safety program and shown excellence in workplace safety efforts. Montana is among the highest in the nation in workplace accidents and fatalities and the construction and building industries are among the most high-risk.
Montana State Fund President and CEO, Laurence Hubbard, said the Montana Building Industry Association's (MBIA) group safety program has produced positive results for Montana employers and workers over the last decade.
"These efforts should be applauded and hopefully lead others to the realization that safety truly does pay,” he said in a news release.
Steve Snezek, MBIA executive director, said “It has been a remarkable partnership working hand-in-hand with Montana State Fund to drive down accident frequency and rates among our members."
"The employers and workers do the hard part by emphasizing safety each day, but we could not be successful without a true team effort,” he said.
There are 313 MBIA group members who will share the total return with the average check to policyholders amounting to nearly $1,500. The checks range from nearly $12 to more than $20,000 depending on policy size, premium paid and losses incurred.
Montana State Fund is Montana’s largest workers’ compensation insurance company, insuring about 25,000 Montana businesses and organizations.
Lauerman joins Great West
Bruce Lauerman, RG, CHG has joined Great West Engineering as part of the Municipal business group based in Helena.
Lauerman earned degrees in geology from Northern Arizona University and the University of Montana. He has over 20 years of professional experience as a hydrogeologist and natural resources manager in manufacturing throughout the United States and Canada, and a previous 10-year career in professional consulting on environmental and groundwater supply issues in the desert southwest.
In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Charlotte, and two teenage sons, Henry and Joe, in the outdoors and watching the boys’ sports.
USDA says on track for record level of support
U.S. Department of Agriculture said is on track to provide a record level of support for rural working capital and other business capital needs in fiscal year 2021.
The Department has invested $1.2 billion in loan guarantees to help rural businesses in 41 states as well as Guam and the Virgin Islands. These investments – made through the Business and Industry Loan Guarantee Program and the Business and Industry CARES Act Program – are expected to create or save more than 12,000 jobs for people in rural areas, Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson said recently.
USDA has invested $811 million through the Business and Industry (B&I) Loan Guarantee Program since the start of the current fiscal year. This assistance has helped businesses create or save more than 6,000 jobs in rural areas.
Investments under the B&I program are 36% higher than they were this time last year. Applications have increased by 44%. These increases are due in part to a series of program improvements USDA adopted under the new OneRD Guarantee Loan Initiative.
This initiative increased the USDA loan guarantee to 80% for investments greater than $5 million. The previous guarantee percentages were 70 percent for loans less than $10 million and 60 percent for loans greater than $10 million. This improvement has made the program more attractive to capital-intensive businesses such as manufacturing companies.
USDA also invested $380 million in rural businesses through the Business and Industry CARES Act Program, which was established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This assistance has helped rural businesses create or save more than 6,000 jobs in rural areas.
To learn more about business investment resources for Montana’s rural areas, contact the Business and Cooperative Programs Director, Lad Barney, at (406) 309-3350 or lad.barney@usda.gov.