Business Briefcase

Montana Building Industry honored for workplace safety

Montana State Fund, the state's largest workers' compensation insurance company, recently presented the Montana Building Industry Association with a check for $464,095.

The check is a retrospective return to policyholders who have participated in the group safety program and shown excellence in workplace safety efforts. Montana is among the highest in the nation in workplace accidents and fatalities and the construction and building industries are among the most high-risk.

Montana State Fund President and CEO, Laurence Hubbard, said the Montana Building Industry Association's (MBIA) group safety program has produced positive results for Montana employers and workers over the last decade.

"These efforts should be applauded and hopefully lead others to the realization that safety truly does pay,” he said in a news release.

Steve Snezek, MBIA executive director, said “It has been a remarkable partnership working hand-in-hand with Montana State Fund to drive down accident frequency and rates among our members."

"The employers and workers do the hard part by emphasizing safety each day, but we could not be successful without a true team effort,” he said.