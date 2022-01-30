Business Briefcase

3 named to Mountain-Pacific Quality Health board

Mountain-Pacific Quality Health has announced that Dick Brown, Dr. Reza Hosseini Ghomi and Robert Lopp will join its board of directors.

Brown served as president and chief executive officer of the Montana Hospital Association from 2007-2019. He then served as executive adviser until his retirement in 2019.

He also served on several advisory boards and committees, including the Montana Rural Physician Incentive Program advisory committee where he is still serving.

Ghomi is a neuropsychiatrist and chief innovation officer for Frontier Psychiatry, a multi-psychiatric specialty company he co-founded in 2019. He the author of over 30 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. He is also the chief medical officer at BrainCheck and uses their rapid and reliable cognitive health technology in his own clinical practice.

Lopp is a managing partner for a boutique venture capital firm and has been partner for 29 years. Lopp advises management, contributes as a board member and serves on the executive team for several companies.

He has also managed capital and organized syndications, investments, business development, joint venture, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and sales. He also serves as board chair for a handful of nonprofit organizations, including the Intermountain Children’s Home in Helena, Montana.

Mountain-Pacific, a nonprofit corporation, is headquartered in Helena and has staff spread out in other areas to serve health care communities there, including Wyoming, Alaska, Hawaii and Guam.

It helps oversee quality of care for patients and their families, especially Medicare beneficiaries and Medicaid members. Its goal is to increase access to high-quality health care that is affordable, safe and of value to patients and communities. www.mpqhf.org

Applications accepted for hemp growing season

The Montana Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2022 hemp growing season after receiving federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its state hemp production plan which took effect Jan. 1.

The Montana State Hemp Program has worked to ensure its program follows 2018 Farm Bill provisions for state hemp production while incorporating input from growers, law enforcement and stakeholders to benefit the industry.

In 2021, 37 hemp growers licensed with the state and planted 2,540 acres. The majority of planted acres were for grain (1,700 acres), followed by fiber (590 acres), then CBD (250 acres). Nearly 2,000 more acres were grown on Montana tribal reservations.

Growers can expect hemp program procedures similar to the prior year. New changes include:

• Applicants are required to submit a FBI criminal background check.

• Producers must report hemp acreage and locations to their local USDA FSA office prior to submitting planting information to the department.

• Remediation options for non-compliant hemp are now limited to meet federal requirements.

Montana State Hemp License applications and more information is available on the department’s website at agr.mt.gov/Hemp. Applications for outdoor producers are due to the department by May 30.

“Montana’s hemp industry continues to advance and present opportunities for growers, especially with regard to fiber and grain,” Christy Clark, acting director for Montana Department of Agriculture, said in a news release.

For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov.

Peccia announces 3 staff promotions

Robert Peccia and Associates, a civil engineering, transportation, planning and land surveying firm headquartered in Helena has announced the following staff promotions.

Lance Bowser, PE, has been promoted to airports group manager. He joined RPA in 2004 and has over 20 years of experience in the airport industry.

Bowser has completed master planning, airport layout plans, environmental assessments, land acquisition, airport design, construction inspection, and overall project management and administration for nearly 100 airport improvement projects with over 20 airports across Montana.

Brandon Theis, PE, has been promoted to site development group manager. He began his career at RPA’s Kalispell Branch Office in 2005. for nearly two decades, Theis has served as one of RPA’s leading municipal engineers providing project management, civil engineering design, and construction administration services for numerous urban street and site development projects. Theis will primarily be responsible for the group’s marketing, administration, and quality control.

Stephen Markwardt, PE, has been promoted to design team leader in RPA’s Streets and Highways Group. He works in the Helena office. He will oversee project development to ensure work is completed on schedule, meets the client’s expectations, and adheres to the appropriate industry standards.

Dodge joins Great West Engineering

Kinsee Dodge has joined Great West Engineering as part of the municipal group and will be based out of the Helena office. Dodge graduated in December from Montana State University with a bachelor’s in civil engineering and a minor in business entrepreneurship.

Dodge enjoys riding her horse, leathercrafting, reading, and spending time with family and friends.

Davis hired at CWG Architecture

Leah Davis has joined CWG Architecture + Interiors.

She graduated from the architecture program at Montana State University in May and received the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Foundation scholarship for all four years of her college career and graduated with a business entrepreneurship minor.

One of her favorite things about the architecture field is the multiple opportunities that design and construction present. Her favorite part of a project is watching it be built into reality. Davis is a Helena native and joined CWG to gain some hands-on experience and get back to her roots. In her free time, she can be found in the outdoors fishing, hunting, camping, boating, or flying (she is a licensed private pilot).

