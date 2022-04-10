Business Briefcase

Peccia announces staff news

Robert Peccia and Associates, a Helena-based civil engineering, transportation, planning and land surveying firm, is pleased to announce the following staff news.

Elizabeth Barton has joined RPA’s Streets and Highways Group as an engineering designer/construction technician.

Barton is a recent graduate of Montana State University where she earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering with highest honors. She interned with RPA for two summers gaining hands-on experience and exposure to a variety of projects.

She is responsible for assisting with highway design, including data collection and analysis, report writing and plans production. Her strong work ethic and dedication to her chosen profession make her an excellent addition to the RPA team.

Kaela Murphy has passed the principles and practices of engineering examination and is now a registered professional engineer in Montana.

Murphy’s recent contributions and increasing responsibilities has earned her a promotion to project engineer in the water/wastewater group. Murphy has a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, bio resource option, with honors from Montana State University.

She also holds an associate of science degree in engineering from Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.

Murphy joined RPA in 2018. In her new role, Kaela will plan and conduct engineering studies, prepare construction drawings and specifications and oversee construction observation and contract administration.

Eco Montana to discuss alternatives to plastics

Eco Montana of Bozeman will be in Helena Wednesday to meet with businesses and the general public about alternatives to single-use plastics.

Heidi Drivdahl, owner of Eco Montana, specializes in compostable products including containers, dishware, cups, and other products that replace plastics for greener businesses and gatherings.

Partnering with 406 Recycling to distribute compostable products, Eco Montana is able to provide these alternatives to the Helena community for events and businesses of any size. 406 Recycling also provides Zero Waste collection services for businesses and events. It also offers household compost collection with exchange sites for rural residents.

Drivdahl will be at the Real Food Deli & Market for an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., available to meet with businesses and institutions in the afternoon by appointment, and at a meet and greet at Ten Mile Brewery from 5-7 p.m. with 406 Recycling and 406 Compost. Call Eco Montana at 406-249-7100 or 406 Compost at 406.449.6008 to schedule a visit with their business or organization.

Eco Montana’s plant-based products include clamshells made from “corn plastic”, plates and napkins made from straw, to-go containers and catering pans made from a byproduct of sugar processing. Their utensils are made from corn and talc and can withstand temperatures up to 200º F. Agricultural waste products are used as much as possible. All of the items are commercially compostable, including pickup by 406 Compost, a partnership between 406 Recycling and YES Compost.

More information is available at www.406Recycling.com and www.406Compost.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0