In celebration of his dedication to service through a 52-year career in emergency medical services, Benefis Mercy Flight paramedic Keith Bicsak has received the first Spirit of Montana award of 2023.

Gov. Greg Gianforte presented the award March 22 “on behalf of a grateful state.” The award is “a recognition of Montanans for their accomplishments, dedication, or service to our communities.”

“You have distinguished yourself in all three categories,” Gianforte told Bicsak. “You have served and cared for thousands of Montanans on their worst days.”

At a ceremony on the Mercy Flight helipad, Bicsak received a Montana flag flown over the Capitol. He called his career “a long road. It went by fast, and I’m sure going to miss everybody.”

Bicsak is a “true servant to the people,” flight nurse Wade Wagoner, RN, wrote in his nomination.

“Keith is the clinician you want at your bedside with your youngster who has a tough IV stick. He’s the partner in the backcountry who helps you carry a patient who needs lifesaving measures,” Wagoner wrote. “We are all lucky to have worked alongside of him.”

Bicsak began working in EMS in the 1970s as his family owned one of the original ambulance services in the region. He later was one of the first flight EMTs for Bicsak Emergency Air Transport, or BEAT, which evolved into Mercy Flight 40 years ago.

Bicsak remembers it all started with some executives offering his dad use of their helicopter and pilot for emergency services when they weren’t flying themselves. The flight difference quickly proved its value for patients and for hospitals.

He’s landed upon mountains deep in the wilderness, on Hutterite colonies, on ranches, and in local communities across the region where people are tightly connected with the person they’re putting in Mercy Flight’s hands.

One moment that particularly stands out from his 52-year career was a Mercy Flight call with Search and Rescue, who had found an 85-year-old woman who disappeared in the Little Belts. She was hypothermic and in need of immediate medical attention.

Bicsak will retire on March 31. He said he’s going to miss the tight-knit team and helping people through his work.

“You name a type of case, and I’ve probably responded to it. My favorite kind of call is when we can save somebody,” he said. “We do our best to take care of anybody and everybody.”

Interns sought for DEQ's Brownfields Program

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is looking for two interns to join its Brownfields Program.

DEQ’s Brownfields team works with communities, non-profits, and developers to address environmental hazards preventing the reuse and redevelopment of properties across Montana.

The Brownfields program has provided funding assistance to over 242 sites in Montana over the last 5 years. The intern would be tasked with developing a survey that evaluates the positive impact this funding has had on individual sites and communities. Deliverables would include a final survey, distributing the survey, collecting data, analyzing the survey results and drafting a final report.

The pay is $15 an hour.

The survey results would be delivered in a results packet summarizing the findings to be entered into EPA’s ACRES database and shared on DEQ’s Webpage. Other tasks would include posting updates on the Brownfields Program to the program listserv, working with DEQ’s PIO office to schedule video highlights of the program’s projects, and updating programmatic materials for distribution.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3G5Fk4A