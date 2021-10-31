Business Briefcase

Each team member is delivering snacks along with a letter of explanation and list of ideas for how the recipients might perform their own acts of kindness. Dayspring Restoration is also inviting its community partners – insurance agents, property managers, etc. – to perform their own acts of kindness on these days.

“Powered by the strength and reach of many, we’re one company with a single purpose: Restoring lives,” Mark Springer, CEO of Dayspring Restoration, said in a news release. “During this two-week period, we’re creating these examples of kindness, and we’re encouraging others to do the very same.”

Springer asks that the recipients of the kind gestures to post videos on their social media with the hashtag “RestoringKindness” to raise the awareness even more.

For over 30 years, Dayspring Restoration has been recognized as one of the best professional restoration companies in the United States. Locations are in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Hamilton, Kalispell and Missoula.

State launches new grant program