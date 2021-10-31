Business Briefcase

Marks Lumber honored by governor
Gov. Greg Gianforte recently presented his inaugural Forest Products Award to Marks Lumber, a family-owned business in Clancy with an 80-year tradition of sawmilling and forest products innovation.
The award was to mark Forest Products Industry Week.
“The forest products industry is critical to our economy and our environment, and I encourage all Montanans to support their local wood products supplier,” Gianforte said in a news release.
Owned and operated by long-time forest advocate and fourth-generation Montanan Steve Marks, Marks Lumber has helped treat over 30,000 acres around the Helena area, the governor’s office said.
In 2020, Marks Lumber joined the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on the Brooklyn Bridge Good Neighbor Authority project to help protect the Helena community from wildfire risk.
Marks Lumber also launched a multimedia project that advocates for proper forest management across Montana and helps to educate the public on the role the timber industry has in creating and maintaining healthy forests, the governor’s’ office said.
Gianforte’s Forest Products Award recognizes an outstanding person or entity for their work to actively manage our forests, responsibly develop forested resources, and/or promote the use of Montana wood products during Montana’s 2021 Forest Products Industry Week.
New bid process opens for liquor licenses
A new competitive bidding procedure is available with the Montana Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
The process allows people and businesses to bid on the opportunity to apply for an available alcoholic beverage license. The highest bidder that meets all requirements can then apply for the available license.
This bidding will be open through Dec. 2.
Open licenses are available in: Anaconda/Deer Lodge, Belgrade, Bozeman, Columbia Falls, East Helena, Eureka, Glacier County, Hamilton, Hysham, Manhattan and Missoula.
For more information, including specific license types per location and prices, visit MTRevenue.gov/CompetitiveBid.
Dayspring launches 'Restoring Kindness' program
Dayspring Restoration began a monthlong commitment Friday to Restoring Kindness throughout Helena and the surrounding area by having employees dedicate time to supporting the community.
All employees were to volunteer Friday at Habitat for Humanity in Helena, where they were to help to build a new home.
Dayspring Restoration’s team will follow up from Nov. 1-12, by delivering grab-and-go variety snack boxes to St. Peter’s Health and Shodair Children’s Hospital. In addition, team members will deliver the snacks to school administrators throughout the area, while performing more kindness acts across the community.
Each team member is delivering snacks along with a letter of explanation and list of ideas for how the recipients might perform their own acts of kindness. Dayspring Restoration is also inviting its community partners – insurance agents, property managers, etc. – to perform their own acts of kindness on these days.
“Powered by the strength and reach of many, we’re one company with a single purpose: Restoring lives,” Mark Springer, CEO of Dayspring Restoration, said in a news release. “During this two-week period, we’re creating these examples of kindness, and we’re encouraging others to do the very same.”
Springer asks that the recipients of the kind gestures to post videos on their social media with the hashtag “RestoringKindness” to raise the awareness even more.
For over 30 years, Dayspring Restoration has been recognized as one of the best professional restoration companies in the United States. Locations are in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Hamilton, Kalispell and Missoula.
State launches new grant program
The Montana Department of Commerce and Gov. Greg Gianforte have launched the Workforce Training Grant Program to provide $10 million to Montana nonprofit and for-profit businesses for skill-based training of new and existing employees.
“These grants will build a stronger Montana workforce and empower Montana workers with the skills they need to succeed and thrive,” Gov. Gianforte said, adding the grants will help close skill gaps, create more good-paying Montana jobs and expand career opportunities.
Eligible businesses may apply directly to the program and can receive up to $3,000 per eligible employee, with a maximum allocation of $210,000. Each eligible employee must make a wage that meets or exceeds 170% of Montana’s current minimum wage, which today is $14.88 per hour.
For businesses expanding their workforce, the program will provide a $500 incentive for each net new position that meets one or more of the following hiring criteria:
• A qualified disabled person;
• Disabled veteran;
• Native American (must provide tribal identification);
• Post-correctional facility release/pre-release center participant; and/or
• Creates a new job that pays at least $51,000 per year or $24.52 per hour.
The incentive would be above training funding for an eligible activity and paid out at the end of the contract period. The business must be able to prove that the new hire qualified under the above criteria and has received training.