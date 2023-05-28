Business Briefcase

Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Johnson named to Becker's Hospital Review

St. Peter’s Health Chief Executive Officer Wade Johnson has been recognized on Becker’s Hospital Review 2023 “107 Community hospital CEOs to know” list.

The Becker’s editorial team accepted nominations for the list and curated it to highlight the great work of CEOs from community hospitals across the nation. According to Becker’s, the list features leaders who are dedicated to improving community health. These CEOs “shape workforce culture, plan for the future, broaden hospital offerings and sustain financial wellness for their community hospitals.”

Johnson, a fellow on the American College of Healthcare Executives, has been the CEO at St. Peter’s since 2017. In 2022, he was recognized on Becker’s “83 Community Hospital CEOs to Know” list.

Johnson was appointed CEO of St. Peter's Health in 2017. Before coming to St. Peter's Health he was CEO of Emmett, Idaho.-based Valor Health. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

AARP event helps fight fraud

Join AARP Montana and the South Central Montana Elder Justice Council for a presentation on “Fighting Fraud in Montana” on 2 p.m. June 8 in the Large Community Room.

Have you ever been approached with a fraudulent offer or been a victim of identity theft? AARP Montana and the South Central Montana Elder Justice Council is working to empower people in the fight, with proven resources and tools to help you spot and avoid identity theft and fraud.

By taking a few practical steps, attendees will have the power to fight back against fraud. This free session will give people the latest data on fraud trends and provide tips and resources to protect your and your family.

“Fighting Fraud in Montana” is free and open to the public but registration is required. Visit: https://events.aarp.org/event/c249e2c6-bbba-4df4-b9e7-c24acab3d7b3/summary for more information and to register.

KLJ Engineering branches out with Lone Tree

KLJ Engineering LLC (KLJ) announced the addition of the Lone Tree Engineering Services team to the company, and specifically, to their oil and gas practice.

Successful teaming partners for several years, the two firms will now provide increased capability and capacity to clients throughout the Rocky Mountain region, Midwest, and Southwestern United States.

Together, the firms bring decades of experience and expertise in services related to the oil and gas industry, specifically upstream and midstream facility designs, pipeline designs, well pad and road designs, survey, environmental, and right-of-way services. The addition of the Lone Tree Engineering Team creates the opportunity to provide enhanced services in the upstream and midstream sectors within oil and gas.

“Our alignment with Lone Tree reflects the passion both firms have for supporting oil and gas clients and our communities with innovative and accurate solutions for projects of all sizes and complexity,” said KLJ Engineering, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eric Michel.

With the addition of the Lone Tree team, KLJ will have nearly 45 employee-owners in Colorado and look to bring their expertise to multiple new areas.

“We look forward to expanding the resources and expertise we have brought to our clients over the years with the additional resources of KLJ. Our teams have worked together successfully for a few years now and we are excited about this more formal relationship,” said Bill McConaghie, president and principal at Lone Tree.

Operating across the United States, Lone Tree Engineering Services specializes in engineering, design, project management and procurement services in the oil and gas, refining, and process industries.

For more information about KLJ, visit www.kljeng.com