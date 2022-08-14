BUSINESS BRIEFCASE

Helena WINS jobs event brings in 80

Nearly 80 people attended the Aug. 9 Helena WINS event that aims to pair employers with senior citizens who want to return to the workforce, if only for a few hours a week.

And they help fill critical gaps for business in dire need of workers.

The retiree brunch was held at the Doubletree and was sponsored by the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce through its Helena WINS (Workforce Innovation Networks) program. Business sponsors were Anderson ZurMuehlen, First Student and Home Depot.

The event was an opportunity for retirees to hear from local employers about part-time flexible work opportunities in the Helena area as well as network with employers and each other.

State offering $1M for tourist grants

The 2023 Tourism Grant Program application cycle is now open and will provide $1 million for projects that will develop and enhance tourism and recreation products which could increase out-of-area visitation, the Montana Department of Commerce said recently.

The program funds projects that strengthen Montana’s economy through the enhancement of the state’s tourism and recreation industry.

“Tourism is one of Montana’s leading industries. Out-of-area visitors add money to the state’s economy, supporting jobs and reducing state and local taxes for Montana residents,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Scott Osterman said in a news release.

He said the state’s tourism economy took a significant hit, largely due to flooding.

“These grants will help support the development of tourism and recreation projects, increase visitation, and stabilize our tourism-dependent communities while reinforcing Montana’s draw as a destination for travelers from all over the world,” Osterman said.

Applications will be open to Montana-based non-profit 501(c) organizations, Tribal governments, city governments, and county governments.

Funds are generally awarded to tourism and recreation projects within these categories:

• Digital product development for online assets that create or contain a destination brand for the tourism and/or recreation industry.

• Heritage preservation projects which preserve, protect, or restore Montana’s arts, culture and/or heritage treasures.

• Infrastructure upgrades or enhancement projects of tourism facilities to enrich visitor experience and increase revenue.

• Niche product development projects within the three brand pillars of interest to out-of-area visitors as identified in the Montana Destination Brand Research Study.

• Wayfinding for a community or outdoor recreation opportunity through signage, mapping, or destination development.

The application cycle closes at midnight Sept 15.

To learn more and apply, visit BRAND.MT.COM or contact Michele Cushman at the Montana Department of Commerce at TourismGrants@mt.gov or 406.841.2796. Applicants can watch a tourism grant application workshop here.

The Tourism Grant Program is funded by the 4% Lodging Facility Use Tax, commonly known as the “Bed Tax.” Enacted by the 1987 Legislature, the Bed Tax is collected from guests of hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, guest ranches, resorts, short-term vacation rentals, and campgrounds in Montana.

Great West wins Circle of Excellence

Great West Engineering has been selected as a PSMJ 2022 Circle of Excellence Award winner.

The award recognizes successfully managed firms that demonstrate outstanding achievements in profitability, overhead management, cash flow, productivity, business development and staff growth.

The Circle of Excellence represents the top participants in PSMJ’s annual A/E Financial Performance Benchmark Survey.

To learn more about the award, go to: https://www.greatwesteng.com/great-west-engineering-selected-for-2022-circle-of-excellence-award/

Montana Health CO-OP joins info-sharing group

Mountain Health CO-OP recently signed-on with Big Sky Care Connect, a collaborative health data sharing enterprise.

reducing confusion and test redundancy for consumers, CO-OP officials said.

“It’s Montana‘s time to make this a reality," Mountain Health CO-OP CEO Richard Miltenberger said in a news release. "As a payer, we want our members to have the convenience of having their records available to their providers and we are

excited to partner with BSCC to make this happen.”

Big Sky Care Connect (BSCC) is Montana’s state-designated HIE, a platform that allows doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other health care providers to securely share a patient’s vital medical information electronically - improving the speed, quality, safety and cost of patient care.

More than 85 medical provider organizations and more than half of Montana’s hospital systems are signed on as partners with BSCC. These organizations encompass more than 360 locations.

Ben Tyrrell, CEO of BSCC, said in the news release that Health CO-OP is the first non-government payer (Medicaid is already an established

contributor to the BSCC HIE) to join Big Sky Care Connect.

“We’re impressed by their strategic thinking and member-centric focus, and believe they align very well with our mission,” he said.

Also, BSCC has finalized connectivity with the North Dakota Health Information Network.

“Both these collaborations – NDHIN and Mountain Health CO-OP – will augment the mission of BSCC to improve the overall wellbeing of all Montanans, while making health care more convenient, efficient and safe”, Tyrrell said.

Mountain Health CO-OP serves members in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

For more information, email information@mtbscc.org or call 406-422-1078.