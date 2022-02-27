Business Briefcase

Governor tours MSU malt, food labs

Gov. Greg Gianforte joined Montana Department of Agriculture Director Christy Clark on Feb. 23 to tour the Malt Quality and Food Product Development labs at Montana State University.

He said the innovative ag research taking place at MSU helps the state’s producers keep pace with a transforming agricultural industry.

Gianforte toured the MSU Malt Quality Lab, which provides data to the Montana Barley Breeding Program to ensure barley crops raised in the state are of the highest quality for brewing and malting.

The governor then visited MSU’s Food Product Development Lab which works with Montana agricultural producers and businesses to develop food products utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, such as extrusion, to add value to Montana crops.

Gianforte and Clark sampled products developed by researchers using Montana-grown ingredients including chickpea puffs, lentil muffins, cold-hardy berry smoothies and beer.

State awards $605K for workforce programs

The state has awarded $605,000 to Montana businesses and nonprofits for skills-based workforce training and apprenticeship programs.

“With this investment, we’re ensuring more hardworking Montanans have the skills needed to thrive and succeed in good-paying Montana jobs,” Gov. Greg Gianforte, who made the announcement with the Department of Commerce, said in a news release.

Among the recipients, Helena’s Laborers AGC Apprenticeship, Training and Work Preparedness Trust for Montana will receive $60,000 to provide construction-related apprenticeship training for 20 new positions and add more training staff.

In October, Gianforte announced the launch of the Workforce Training Grant Program (WTG) reimbursing businesses for costs associated with skill-based training for new and existing full-time workers.

Since the program’s launch, businesses have been able to apply to the program and receive up to $3,000 per eligible employee, with a maximum allocation of $210,000. Each eligible employee must make a wage that meets or exceeds 170% of Montana’s current minimum wage, which today is $15.64 per hour.

The governor accepted the funding recommendations from the ARPA Economic Transformation and Stabilization and Workforce Development Programs Advisory Commission. ARPA advisory commissions comprise state legislators, agency leaders, and administration officials. More information about the advisory commissions may be found at arpa.mt.gov.

For more information on the Workforce Training Grant Program, including program guidelines and applications, visit arpa.mt.gov/economic.

Deadline extended for hog program

Hog producers who sold hogs through a spot market sale during the COVID-19 pandemic now have until April 15, to submit their applications for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program.

The program, which is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative, originally had a deadline to submit applications by Feb. 25.

For more information on the program, go to: https://bit.ly/3smXN6m

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0