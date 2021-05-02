Business Briefcase

The EXCEL Award can be earned at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Helena SHRM won the platinum award in 2019.

Helena SHRM will receive recognition in SHRM publications and at conferences, a logo to display on its website, and information to share with its members about the significance of this award.”

Edward Jones at top for investor satisfaction

Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full-service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study, the firm announced.

The study measures overall investor satisfaction with 24 full-service investment firms based on seven factors including product offerings; problem resolution; convenience; digital experience; financial advisors; value; and trust.

The firm scored 770 in overall satisfaction, 38 points over the industry average. Edward Jones also scored highest in trust; convenience; and problem resolution

The study is based on responses from 4,392 investors who make some or all investment decisions with a financial adviser. The study was fielded from December through February. For more information, visit jdpower.com/awards.