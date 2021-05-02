Business Briefcase

Morgan new VP at Opportunity Bank
Rich Morgan has been promoted to vice president, credit administration officer at Opportunity Bank of Montana.
Morgan is a Helena native with more than a decade of experience with Opportunity Bank and has a bachelor’s of science in finance from Montana State University, Billings.
Human resource group gets award
Helena Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) won a back-to-back Platinum Excel Award for 2020 for elevating Human Resources and improving workplaces.
The EXCEL award is given to SHRM state councils and chapters to recognize major accomplishments, strategic activities and initiatives that elevate the HR profession.
“So much of SHRM’s positive impact on our workplaces can be traced back to the dedication of our chapters and state councils like Helena SHRM. I’ve seen firsthand how these leaders drive meaningful changes to build workplaces where employers and employees can thrive together,” said Johnny C. Taylor Jr., SHRM-SCP, president and chief executive officer of SHRM.
“The Platinum EXCEL Award not only honors Helena SHRM’s accomplishments in 2020, but it’s also a testament to the hard work it took to get there,” he said.
The EXCEL Award can be earned at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Helena SHRM won the platinum award in 2019.
Helena SHRM will receive recognition in SHRM publications and at conferences, a logo to display on its website, and information to share with its members about the significance of this award.”
Edward Jones at top for investor satisfaction
Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full-service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study, the firm announced.
The study measures overall investor satisfaction with 24 full-service investment firms based on seven factors including product offerings; problem resolution; convenience; digital experience; financial advisors; value; and trust.
The firm scored 770 in overall satisfaction, 38 points over the industry average. Edward Jones also scored highest in trust; convenience; and problem resolution
The study is based on responses from 4,392 investors who make some or all investment decisions with a financial adviser. The study was fielded from December through February. For more information, visit jdpower.com/awards.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company based in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisers serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.3 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
Montana Coffee Traders celebrates 40 years
Montana Coffee Traders’ is celebrating its 40th year of roasting and brewing exceptional coffee in the Flathead Valley.
R.C. Beall began roasting and selling coffee in 1981 out of a small farmhouse on Highway 93, where MCT still roasts today. The company has grown to a staff of 90+ and operates four coffee shops throughout the Flathead Valley.
To honor their long-time customers, employees, and wholesale accounts, MCT will plan to share content through their social media channels that tell its story.
A special edition coffee, ’81 (a nod to the company’s founding), is set to be released this spring, a surprise coffee sale, giveaways on social media and a community celebration in the fall.
Shop online at coffeetraders.com. Keep up to date by following them on Instagram (@mct_roastery) and Facebook (@mctroastery