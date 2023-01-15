Business Briefcase

St. Peter’s welcomes new staff

Nurse Practitioner Georgianna “Georgi” Coon will join St. Peter’s Health Hospitalists Team and Nurse Practitioner McCall Elverum to Family Medicine Team

Coon earned her master of science in nursing from Gonzaga University after receiving her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Northern Michigan University.

She also completed a post masters in acute care specializing in hospital medicine at Vanderbilt University.

Coon has been a nurse practitioner for over 20 years and has a wide array of experience, including emergency medicine and wound care. She has been practicing hospital medicine since 2008 and enjoys caring for the sick and injured from the beginning of their hospital journey throughout their stay.

She is dual board certified in family practice and acute care through the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. As a hospitalist, Coon cares for patients hospitalized at St. Peter’s Health.

Elverum earned her doctor of nursing practice from Montana State University and received her bachelor of science in nursing from Creighton University.

She also earned a bachelor of arts in attending nursing school. Prior to earning her doctorate in nursing practice, Elverum worked as a registered nurse for over 10 years. She has been employed at St. Peter’s Health since 2014, starting as a nurse on the Medical Floor and then transitioning to care management before joining the Family Medicine team as a nurse practitioner.

Elverum is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She is accepting new patients at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Broadway Clinic.

Wilder part of Peccia team

Mathew T. Wilder, PE, has joined Robert Peccia & Associates Inc. Helena office as a project manager in the Airports Group.

With a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Wyoming, Wilder brings 12 years of civil engineering experience with a primary focus in airport design, construction, maintenance, operations, and safety.

He has also worked with various government agencies in the coordination and approval of federal grants for several airports throughout the northwest. As a project manager at RPA, Wilder will apply his extensive knowledge and industry experience to provide high-quality, responsive engineering design services to current and future clients.

Butte-based bank to be purchased

Minnesota-based Citizens Alliance Bank has agreed to acquire Butte-based Granite Mountain Bank in a transaction that includes branches in Philipsburg and Drummond, it was announced Friday.

“The employees, branch locations and commitment to the GMB (Granite Mountain Bank) customers will not change,” Chad A. Forkrud, president of Citizens Alliance Bank (CAB), said in a news release. “Customers will be dealing with the same individuals that they deal with today.”

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Jerry Sullivan, Granite Mountain Bank chairman, said that “although the decision to sell the bank was a difficult one, I know that CAB is focused on community banking, committed to local decision-making, and has experience operating in Montana.”

GMB President Neil Bolton is expected to lead the GMB offices once the merger is completed.

Citizens Alliance Bank, an independent community bank with total assets in excess of $1.2 billion, is headquartered in Clara City, Minnesota. It has Montana offices in Great Falls, Seeley Lake and Lincoln. It also has 10 offices in rural communities in west-central Minnesota.

The transaction is contingent upon regulatory approval from the FDIC, as well as regulators in Minnesota and Montana and the shareholders of Flint Creek Holding Co., which holds Granite Mountain Bank as a subsidiary. GMB, which was established in 1940, has about $135 million in total assets.

Following the merger, GMB customers will see new banking products gradually introduced, such as bank-sourced Visa credit cards, direct access to the secondary real estate lending market, an expanded bank-lending limit and enhanced digital banking technologies.

CAB is a wholly owned subsidiary of brother-owned Forstrom Bancorporation Inc., which will exceed $1.3 billion in consolidated assets upon integration of Granite Mountain Bank. Forstrom Bancorporation Inc. started in Montana with its Seeley Lake office in 1998.

Regulatory approval is expected in the first quarter of 2023 and then closing the transaction later in the year.