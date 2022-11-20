BUSINESS BRIEFCASE

Kupfner new VP of wheat and barley committee

Kent Kupfner has been chosen as the new executive vice president of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee.

“I’m excited to continue promoting Montana’s top commodities to the rest of the world,” said Kupfner. “The wheat and barley industry has been a part of my life for many years, and I’m thrilled to enter the next chapter in my career. Working on behalf of Montana’s wheat and barley growers has always been and will continue to be a top priority.”

Kupfner officially took over as executive vice president on Nov. 16.

“Kupfner brings over 30 years of industry knowledge to the committee and we’re excited to welcome him aboard,” said Denise Conover, committee chairwoman.

Before joining the MWBC, Kupfner merchandised wheat and managed grain assets for multiple major companies around the United States. The last 25 years of his career have been spent in Montana.

The mission of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee is to promote local research and develop trade relationships around the world.

To learn more visit MontanaWBC.com.

Canyon Ferry Lake KOA wins awards

The Townsend/Canyon Ferry Lake KOA Journey Campground has earned the 2023 KOA President’s Award and the KOA Founder’s Award, officials with Kampgrounds of America Inc. , the world’s largest group of family-friendly, public campgrounds announced.

These awards were presented Nov. 16 at Kampgrounds of America Inc.’s Annual International Convention in Orlando, Fla.

The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award.

It is given exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.

The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.

“Our campground owners and their employees work tirelessly to ensure every guest has a truly exceptional camping experience; it’s a pleasure to recognize their dedication,” said Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America Inc.

KOA is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022. To find out more about this KOA campground, or the more than 500 KOAs across the U.S. or Canada, visit www.KOA.com.