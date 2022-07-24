Business Briefcase

Governor touts apprentice program

Gov. Greg Gianforte recently announced that Montana’s Registered Apprenticeship program has added 515 new apprentices and 41 new employer sponsors in the first half of 2022.

During Gianforte’s time in office, Montana’s apprenticeship program has expanded rapidly, state officials said. More apprentices were added in the first six months of this year than in the first six months of 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined. New apprenticeship registrations this year have already far surpassed full-year totals in 2019 and 2020.

“Apprenticeship programs empower Montana workers, expand their lifetime earning potential, and ensure employers have a highly-skilled workforce,” Gianforte said Tuesday in a news release.

The governor said his administration will keep expanding apprenticeships and "create more good-paying Montana jobs.”

Montana’s Registered Apprenticeship program, administered by the Department of Labor & Industry, enables workers to receive paid, supervised, on-the-job training in more than 100 occupations across Montana.

Laurie Esau, Montana’s commissioner of Labor & Industry, said nearly half of all job growth in Montana over the next 10 years will come in "apprenticeable occupations.”

“One year after graduation, average wages for individuals who complete an apprenticeship are more than twice that of degree holders from other institutions,” she said.

Esau said each new apprentice registered and each new employer sponsor helps build Montana’s workforce pipeline.

The majority of the new apprentices and employer sponsors were added following reforms adopted by the Department of Labor & Industry at the governor’s direction earlier this year, state officials said. Those reforms expanded employers’ ability to offer apprenticeships.

The revised program rules enable more apprentices to work under the supervision of a trained journeyman, giving employer sponsors more flexibility in adding apprentices to their programs.

Clinic offering free service for cancer patients

Associated Dermatology Advanced Laser Clinic has volunteered in the New Beginnings: Radiation Mark Removal Program, a national philanthropic campaign, coordinated by the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery Inc., offering free radiation mark removal for cancer patients.

“We are thrilled to offer this program to the Helena community and surrounding areas,” said Dr. Jeffry Goldes, board certified in dermatology, dermatopathology and anatomic pathology. Goldes has been serving the Helena community since 1990.

The clinic has joined over 120 board certified ASLMS members who have volunteered to remove radiation marks (aka. tattoos) free for cancer survivors so that they can have the new beginning they deserve. The number of ASLMS members enrolling in the program is growing by the day.

“The ASLMS membership includes very generous and caring medical professionals, just like Associated Dermatology Advanced Laser Clinic, who believe they can make a difference in the lives of cancer patients across the U.S. through their time and expertise,” said Dr. Jeffrey S. Dover, FRCPC, past president of the ASLMS.

Physicians at Associated are board certified and ASLMS members in good standing to ensure that patients receive the very best treatment.

Patients who wish to use this offering should contact Associated Dermatology Advanced Laser Clinic to schedule a consultation. Patients must provide an official letter from their oncologist or radiologist approving the removal of any radiation marks or tattoos.

This free service is open to all cancer patients and is not limited to breast cancer or lymphoma survivors. The program will be offered year-round.

To schedule a free consultation, visit AssociatedDermHelena.com, email LaserClinic@AssociatedDermHelena.com, or call (406) 324-7447.