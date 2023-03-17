State taking loan program applications

The Montana Department of Commerce is accepting pre-applications for the newly created Montana Automation Loan Program that will provide loans for Montana manufacturing businesses to update, replace or expand equipment.

“Montana manufacturers employ thousands of highly skilled Montanans,” said Scott Osterman, director of the Montana Department of Commerce. “This program will help Montana manufacturers make needed updates to equipment that will enhance their workforce – enabling them to produce more and expand their businesses.”

According to the most recent Montana Manufacturing Report from the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, the manufacturing industry accounts for over 20% of Montana’s economic base, employing over 21,000 Montanans at 4,100 firms. Additionally, Montana’s manufacturing employment and output growth was more than double the national average in recent years.

Eligible applicants are Montana-based manufacturing business who:

• Are in good standing with the Montana Secretary of State’s Office or Tribal Government, as well as the Montana Department of Revenue;

• Derive at least 51% of their revenue from the sale of manufactured goods; and

• Have operated in Montana for at least three years prior to applying.

Businesses who receive a loan through the program will get a 0% deferred loan for up to 50% of the purchase price, up to $500,000 of the production equipment on the state participation portion.

If approved:

• The loan would be deferred for one year.

• Businesses would be eligible to purchase and install production equipment that will result in a 20% return on investment with a payback period of at least five years.

• Loans will be included in the Capital Investment Justification Report, prepared by the Montana Manufacturing Extension Center.

The pre-application and guidelines are found here.

The Montana Automation Loan Program is administered by the Business MT Division of the Montana Department of Commerce. Business MT supports Montana’s innovative industries to grow businesses and commerce across the state. Visit business.mt.gov for more information.

Hurni receives president's award

Sales associate Roberta Hurni with Century 21 Heritage Realty has received the 2022 Century 21 President's Producer Award.

The annual award is bestowed upon sales affiliates who earn the Centurion Award and the Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same year.

The Centurion award honors those who earn $320,000 in sales production or 71 closed transaction sides within the calendar year. To earn the Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, affiliates must have completed customer surveys for at least 80% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 - Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percentage or better for two consecutive years.

Heritage Realty is at 1221 Echelon Place. For more information, contact Parker Heller at parker@century21hr.com

Pulse crop panel meets Monday

The Montana Pulse Crop Committee will meet in-person 9 a.m. Monday to review budget, 2023 projections and address general updates.

The meetings will be at the Department of Agriculture in Room 225. The option to join virtually via Zoom is available.

To request more information, please email Dani Jones at danielle.jones@mt.gov. To view an agenda for the meeting, please click here.

The Montana Pulse Crop Committee’s mission is to invest in and deliver support for marketing, research, education, and policy development programming that improves return on investment for the pulse producers of Montana. Learn more at agr.mt.gov.

The Montana Department of Agriculture is serving Montana Agriculture and growing prosperity under the Big Sky. For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov.