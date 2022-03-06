Business Briefcase

Gastroenterologist joins St. Peter's

Gastroenterologist Dr. Lauren Shea has joined St. Peter’s Health Medical Group.

She earned her doctorate of medicine at the Mercer University School of Medicine and her bachelor of science in Biology at the University of Georgia.

Shea completed both her internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at the Emory University School of Medicine and is board-certified in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

In addition to general gastroenterology and hepatology, Shea has special interests in women’s gastroenterology health and Inflammatory Bowel Disease. She joins St. Peter’s with five years of private practice experience. Shea’s practice is in the St. Peter’s Health Gastroenterology Clinic located on the second floor in the Maria Dean building at the Regional Medical Center.

She is accepting new patients at 406-457-4330.

Armstrong family joins angus association

Armstrong Family Trust of Helena is a new member of the American Angus Association.

The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.

The St. Joseph, Missouri-based association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members.

For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit www.angus.org.

2 new hires at Olympus Technical Services

Olympus Technical Services Inc., an employee-owned environmental remediation and emergency spill response company based in Helena, has announced the hiring of two new employees in their Helena office:

Andrew Van Sickle has been hired as a staff scientist. Van Sickle has worked as an environmental scientist in North Dakota for the past several years and has experience as a driller and firefighter.

He holds associate degrees in aircrew safety systems technology and fire science from the Community College of the Air Force and a bachelor's degree in geology from North Dakota State University. Van Sickle is a certified asbestos inspector and certified lead assessor and inspector in two states and is also an FAA-certified drone pilot. Van Sickle previously served as an environmental scientist for Pinnacle Engineering in Bismarck, N.D.

Michael Field has been hired as an environmental technician.

Field has a bacheolor's of science degree in biology from the University of Montana Western and brings with him many years of experience as a seasonal farm hand. His background also includes underground utility locating and various other sales and service jobs in Montana and Wyoming.

MSU Graduate School to have online fair

Montana State University’s Graduate School will hold its annual Graduate Fair online via Webex from April 4 to 8.

The fair will feature separate Webex meeting rooms for most of the university’s graduate programs. Sessions are 50 minutes long and will feature live presentations about the graduate programs and their research followed by time for attendees to ask questions.

In addition to providing insight into individual graduate programs offered at MSU, The Graduate School will host a general session, accompanied by the Office of International Programs. This session will cover how to write a statement of purpose, securing reference letter writers and questions about residency and financial aid, as well as any information regarding MSU’s international students policy.

Registration is required for each session. To see a detailed schedule and to register, visit the Graduate Fair’s web page.

Questions about the fair can be directed to gradschool@montana.edu.

Law firm announces new shareholders

Jackson, Murdo & Grant P.C., attorneys at law, has announced that Erin Lyndes and Rob Cameron have become shareholders.

The firm was established in 1967 and practices in several of areas of law, including banking and creditors’ rights, business formation and management, civil litigation, public and tax-exempt finance, real estate, estate planning, and estates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0