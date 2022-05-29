Business Briefcase

St. Peter's announces 2 new employees

St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes pediatric hospitalist Dr. Meaghan Lafferty and family medicine nurse practitioner Amanda Evans.

Lafferty earned her medical degree at Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and her bachelor of arts in philosophy at Yale University.

She completed her pediatric residency at Brenner’s Children Hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and she is certified in general pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics. She will care for children hospitalized at St. Peter’s Health.

Evans earned her master of science in nursing at the University of Cincinnati and her bachelor of science in Nursing at Carroll College.

She is a certified family nurse practitioner by the Montana Board of Nursing, is a board-certified member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is a member of the Oncology Nurses Society.

Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, Evans worked as a registered nurse for St. Peter’s in both the inpatient oncology and same day services departments, and was a Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recipient.

She is at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group North Clinic.

MSU seeks agricultural leaders

Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Outstanding Agricultural Leader award, which will be presented during the annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Oct. 21-22 at MSU.

The award recognizes people, families or businesses that have gone above and beyond for the Montana agricultural industry in the realms of public service, advocacy, production or business. Awardees will be honored during the Celebrate Ag breakfast event Oct. 22 ahead of the Bobcat home football game against Weber State.

“Celebrate Ag is a special time for our college and our Montana community. We are excited to welcome our stakeholders, supporters and alumni to campus and honor a new recipient of the Outstanding Agricultural Leader award,” said MSU Vice President of Agriculture and College of Agriculture Dean Sreekala Bajwa.

Last year’s award recipient was Dave Kelsey of Molt, who has operated his dryland farm for more than 40 years, growing small grains and raising cattle. An MSU graduate, he has served as an agriculture teacher and spent decades promoting agricultural education at all levels, while volunteering in his community and lobbying for agricultural issues in Helena and Washington, D.C.

To be considered for the award, nominees must be well respected in their agricultural community with accomplishments that have wide impact; be an industry leader or an upcoming active innovative producer; and be actively involved in the agriculture industry.

Active MSU or government employees are only eligible for the award’s “Friend of the COA/MAES” category. Retired university or government employees will be considered if they have been retired for at least two years and have shown service above and beyond their job description. Nominees who are not selected can be renominated in future years.

The deadline for nominations is Aug. 30 and supporting letters of recommendation are highly encouraged. An online nomination form is at ag.montana.edu/celebrateag/aggie_nomination, and paper copies can be requested by calling the College of Agriculture dean’s office at 406-994-3681.

Celebrate Agriculture Weekend is an annual event to honor Montana’s agricultural legacy and current and future agricultural leaders, producers and students. Further details for the event will be posted to the Celebrate Agriculture website this summer.

NorthWestern Energy workers honored

NorthWestern Energy Supervisor Environmental Permitting Sady Babcock and Specialist Environmental Compliance Beth Stimatz were honored in May with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality Water Protection Bureau’s Environmental Excellence award.

Presented at the annual Storm Water Conference in Missoula, the award recognizes professionalism, collaboration and coordination, customer service and hard work to protect water quality.

“Your leadership, management, attentiveness and responsiveness to all situations helps promote positive outcomes for all parties involved, including water quality,” said Montana Department of Environmental Quality Water Protection Bureau Lead Compliance Inspector Christopher Romankiewicz.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Montana DEQ and NorthWestern Energy does value the positive working relationship,” said Babcock, who joined NorthWestern Energy 2013. “The support we have received from NorthWestern Energy management and environmental department staff has been instrumental in the development of the program. The responsiveness and professionalism of the Montana DEQ storm water program staff has been outstanding and has made our jobs easier.”

“They are our partners with a common goal, protecting the environment for all Montanans,” said Stimatz, who joined NorthWestern Energy Environmental Permitting and Compliance department in 2015 after 14 years in the Safety, Health and Environmental Service department. “I can reach out to them with questions or for input and that helps improve our projects.”

“I am really proud of our storm water program and it is a better because Sady and Beth have formed such good relationships with the DEQ staff,” said NorthWestern Energy Director Environmental & Lands Permitting & Compliance Mary Gail Sullivan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0