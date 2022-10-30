Business Briefcase

New hires at St. Peter's Health

St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes new Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Patrick Curry, Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Mark Ziats and Hospitalist Dr. Laurel Kittrell.

Curry earned his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine, after earning his bachelor of arts philosophy degree from the University of Scranton.

He completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, and completed his fellowship in orthopaedic spine surgery at the University of Utah Health. He is board certified with the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Curry offers virtual visits and is accepting new patients. His practice is at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Broadway Clinic.

Dr. Mark Ziats earned his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine, while also earning his a doctorate of philosophy in the Biomedical Scholars Program from the University of Cambridge.

He completed his residency in internal medicine at University of Michigan Hospitals and is certified with the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Ziats offers virtual visits and is accepting new patients. His practice is at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group North Clinic.

Dr. Laurel Kittrell earned her medical degree from University of Arizona College of Medicine, after earning her bachelor of science degrees in photography and advertising at Northern Arizona University.

She completed her residency in internal medicine at MountainView Regional Medical Center, and her preliminary residency in internal medicine at University of Arizona College of Medicine. She is board eligible with the American Board of Internal Medicine. As a hospitalist, Kittrell cares for patients hospitalized at St. Peter’s Health.

Pet resort to celebrate expansion

Bijou's Pet Resort will celebrate the grand opening of its PawJ-Mahal, a 4,000 square-foot addition with cushy floors for paws and joints, lots of light, heat, air conditioning and spacious new rooms.

The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at 390 Norris Road. The public may attend and join in the celebration.

Bijou's will also be opening two more fenced play yards for easy transitions for small groups of dogs to play inside and out.

There will be live-training demonstrations, attendees can meet the team and listen to presentations by professionals, register for classes and receive a 10% discount on your pet's next stay or play.

For more information, call 406-458-5670 or go to www.bijouspetresort.com.

Downing urges business to review security

During Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it is a good time to review your systems and reassess your cybersecurity insurance, Troy Downing, Montana commissioner of securities and insurance said.

The surge of Russian, Chinese, North Korean, and non-state actors committing cyberattacks against businesses, small and large, is resulting in dramatic premium increases for cybersecurity insurance.

"Companies with insurance policies in place covering data breach or ransomware attacks should know insurance is not a replacement for robust cybersecurity policies and procedures." Downing said in a news release. "Implementing tighter security protocols, such as multi-factor authentication and offline system backups, will further protect against cyberattacks, mitigate damages, and may lower premiums."

Due to rising cyberattack activity, cybersecurity insurance premiums have increased 100-300% since the summer of 2021. Cybersecurity insurance companies are tightening terms and applying more exclusions. Underwriters are increasingly selective about which companies they will cover, he said.

"Insurers are still offering coverage, but many have lower limits, increased premiums, and often require greater self-insured retention. This leaves companies bearing more of the associated costs, including business disruption and ransomware payment," Downing said. "Every business should periodically assess their cybersecurity policies and procedures and adjust their coverage as appropriate.”

For questions about cybersecurity insurance, businesses should contact their insurance agent or the Office of the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance by calling 406-444-2040.

St. Peter's announces more staff

St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes new Hospitalist Dr. Kathryn Hurlbut and Family Medicine Nurse Practitioners Airica Rishavy and Alison Amy.

Hurlbut earned her doctorate of osteopathic medicine at Midwestern University, Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, after earning her bachelor of science degree in biology and neuroscience biomedical studies at Montana State University. She is board certified with the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine. She cares for patients hospitalized at St. Peter’s.

Rishavy earned her doctorate in nursing practice from Montana State University, after earning her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Regis University and her bachelor of science in sociology from Montana State University.

Prior to joining the Family Medicine team at St. Peter’s, Rishavy worked as a registered nurse at the St. Peter’s Urgent Care clinics, Same Day Services, PACU and Emergency Department.

She is board certified with the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Rishavy offers virtual visits and her practice is at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group North Clinic.

Amy earned her doctorate in nursing practice from Montana State University, after earning her bachelor of science degree in Nursing from Carroll College.

Prior to joining the Family Medicine team as a nurse practitioner, Amy served as a family medicine RN coordinator at the St. Peter’s Broadway Clinic.

She also previously worked as a labor and delivery nurse at North Valley Hospital in Whitefish. She is board certified with the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Amy offers virtual visits and her practice is at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group North Clinic.

New chiropractic clinic opens

Align Chiropractic at at 1434 N, Roberts St. is a full-service chiropractic clinic offering modern care treatments and techniques while delivering personalized care and exceptional doctor-patient partnerships.

Dr. Sheridan Jones and Dr. Michael Morris have 30 years of Chiropractic Experience and are committed to align your health.

Appointments can be made by calling (406)-513-1403 or visit the website at www. alignhelena.com.

Jones is a native of Conrad and attended Carroll College before continuing his postgraduate education at Northwestern. He is full body certified in Active Release Technique, certified in Graston Technique, and has training in treatment not only for conditions of the spine but problems affecting the extremities.

He is a certified Titleist Performance Institute medical professional who focuses on the evaluation and treatment of golf-related injuries and performance issues. He lives in Helena with his wife, Tara and son Thomas and their two old dogs. He is a member of several professional and service organizations.

Morris has been active in the Helena and Jefferson County sports community since being part of the Saints football team at Carroll College.

After receiving his bachelors of arts Degree from Carroll he attended post graduate schooling at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, MN.

He and his wife Dani are Montana natives and have five children Izzy, KK, Gray, Gabi and Trey. Morris is certified in Dry Needling Technique, and is a certified medical examiner and a member of the Montana Chiropractic Association.

Irving joins Great West Engineering

Garret Irving has joined Great West Engineering as a survey technician in the Helena office.

Irving is a certified survey technician through the National Society of Professional Surveyors. He has over a year of experience in boundary, topographic and construction surveys working on a variety of projects including airports, site development, wastewater and PLSS projects.

He enjoys working with leather, reading and volunteering at Evil Hours Racing (nonprofit) where he helps veterans transition from military life back to civilian life.