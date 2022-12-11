Business Briefcase

Mandell joins team at St. Peter’s Health

Ali Mandell has been appointed the director of public relations and marketing at St. Peter’s Health.

Mandell will lead the organization’s public relations, marketing, corporate communications and engagement initiatives.

Her key areas of focus are building and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders and providing oversight on communications activities that build relationships, promote transparency and influence brand perception.

Most recently, Mandell served as the director of business development and marketing at Anderson ZurMuehlen and has nearly 20 years of experience in marketing, advertising, business development and public relations.

She earned her bachelor of arts in broadcast journalism from the University of Montana, has a business developer certification and is a recent graduate of Leadership Montana.

New business signups on track for record

Montana remains on track to see record new business registrations for a third-consecutive year, the secretary of state’s office said.

Through November, nearly 50,000 new business had registered with the Secretary of State’s Office in 2022. Roughly 50,000 new businesses were registered in 2021.

“It’s exciting to see Montanans follow their dreams and open their new businesses,” Secretary Christi Jacobsen said in a news release.

She said her office keeps looking for ways to make it easier to do business in Montana, from the online filing portal to reduced and eliminated fees.

Montanans can register their business 24/7 through the online filing portal at https://biz.sosmt.gov, and earlier this year, Jacobsen cut fees in half for new Montana business registrations. Several other fees were waived entirely.

Knudsen warns Montanans about scammers

Attorney General Austin Knudsen is warning Montanans of scammers attempting to obtain personal information from unsuspecting people over the phone by claiming to be law enforcement officials.

They are disguising their phone number, so on caller ID it appears the number is coming from a legitimate law enforcement office, which is also referred to as “spoofing.”

Once on the phone with a person, the scammer will threaten the victim with outstanding warrants or investigations to try to obtain personal information, like bank account numbers.

Other times, to supposedly clear the charges against them, the victim is ordered to obtain reloadable debit cards or other forms of payment, then provide the card numbers to the scammer.

“Always be on high alert for scammers looking to take advantage of you. Especially during the holidays, more criminals seem to be looking to make a quick buck,” Knudsen said. “If anyone asks you for personal information over the phone do not provide it unless you can verify who you are speaking to and always trust your gut.”

The DOJ’s Office of Consumer Protection encourages Montanans targeted by these scammers to either hang up the phone, or, if they think a law enforcement agency may be trying to get a hold of them but they are not sure of the legitimacy of the call, take the following steps:

Ask the caller for his/her name and immediate supervisor;

Ask under what authority this call is being made;

Ask the court of jurisdiction;

Hang up, find the law enforcement agency’s phone number from their official website (such as the city or county website) or in the phone book, and call the agency at that number to verify the information provided; and

NEVER provide personal information over the phone to someone unless you initiated the contact (you called them) and you are certain you know who you are speaking to.

To report an attempted scam, use OCP’s convenient online reporting form here. You can also call to speak with one of our investigators at (800) 481-6896 or (406) 444-4500, visit OCP’s homepage at https://dojmt.gov/consumer/, or call your local law enforcement agency.

Last year, the Office of Consumer Protection fielded 945 scam complaints and successfully saved Montanans from losing more than $1.3 million, including $869,600 recovered for Montanans victimized by scammers and $465,579 in prevented loss for people who called asking if they were being scammed.