Business Briefcase: Webb Brown to head Montana Dental Association

Webb Brown is the new executive director of the Montana Dental Association, an organization that represents nearly 650 dentists in the Treasure State.

He will start Jan. 15, at the central office at 38 S. Last Chance Gulch, #205, Helena.

Brown is concluding his current position as the CEO of the Montana Regional Multiple Listing Service.

“We are excited to welcome Webb to our organization,” Dr. Ingrid McLellan, MDA president, said in a news release. “He brings a lot of experience to the position.’

She said his expertise will help the association grow and focus on oral health advocacy.

MDA is a return to association management for Brown, retiring as CEO of the Montana Chamber of Commerce in 2018 after 20 years. He also worked for the Billings and Lewistown chambers of commerce and the Sanders County Economic Development Corp. Brown is originally from Trout Creek and still owns property there. He attended Carroll College, although his bachelor’s of arts in political science is from the University of California at Riverside.

His Institute for Organization Management designation is from the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Brown is now an MBA candidate at the University of Montana.

“I am thrilled to join the MDA team,” Brown said, adding he plans to visit all the local societies around the Treasure State and coordinate with the American Dental Association.

“We have big plans for the future, including preparation for our centennial celebration in 2023,” he said.

MDA is dedicated to advancing the dental profession and promoting the highest standard of oral health and oral health care. MDA provides dental continuing education, oral health advocacy, public information to promote oral health, and other member services.

Brown will also be responsible for the Montana Oral Health Foundation, a nonprofit charity providing grants to promote Montanans' oral health through the support of dental education and access to care.

After Jan. 15, he can be reached at Webb@MontanaDental.org or (406) 443‐2061.

For more info, go to: http://MontanaDental.org/, info@MontanaDental.org, or (406) 443‐2061.

Montana GOP touts high scores from business groups

Montana Senate Republicans said recently they have earned recognition from several conservative business groups for their voting records in 2021.

The Senate GOP averaged 89 out of 100 across four legislative scorecards with the composite score of every Republican senator ranging between 75 and 95.

Republican senators averaged 85 on the Trump conservative CPAC scorecard, 82 on the libertarian-leaning Americans for Prosperity Montana scorecard, 95 on the pro-business Montana Chamber of Commerce scorecard, and 95 on the social conservative Montana Family Foundation scorecard.

CPAC’s 85 score ranks Montana’s Senate Republicans as the sixth most conservative Senate Republican caucus in all 50 states during the most recent legislative sessions analyzed.

Senate Majority Leader Cary Smith, R-Billings, praised the caucus for its unity and dedication to enacting conservative policy in the 2021 legislative session.

He said the “scorecards put some numbers on what we already knew: we’re a broadly unified caucus that worked together this year to pass strong conservative policy for the benefit of Montanans.”

Alfalfa group seeks proposals

The Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee is inviting proposals for demonstration projects, applied research, and market development projects designed to improve the quality and expand production of alfalfa seed gown in the state.

Proposals are due Feb. 9.

Public and private entities and organizations, business and industry, educational institutions, local governments, and individuals may apply.

Proposals must have practical, near-term application involving practices or organizational arrangements that will stimulate and expand the alfalfa seed industry. Examples of eligible projects include, but are not limited to, research programs that improve alfalfa growing culture, developing and improving measures for disease and pests known to attack alfalfa crops and pollinators such as Alfalfa Leaf Cutter Bees, and/or publicity and sales promotion campaigns, media development, and trade show exhibition.

A list of guidelines and eligibility requirements is available on the Montana Department of Agriculture’s website. Questions can be directed by mail to the Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee at P.O. Box 200201, Helena, MT 59620-0201; by phone at (406) 444-2402; or via email at Danielle.Jones@mt.gov.

The Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee will review proposals and recommend funding awards to the Montana Department of Agriculture at its first regular meeting of the year. Established by the 1981 Legislature, this committee encourages development of the alfalfa seed industry through improvements and innovations across various aspects of the business.

The Montana Department of Agriculture is serving Montana Agriculture and growing prosperity under the Big Sky. For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov.

