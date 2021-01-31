Business Briefcase: Touchmark celebrates anniversary

Touchmark celebrates 40 years
For 40 years, Touchmark has focused on enriching people’s lives, all while guided by the vision of founder Werner G. Nistler Jr.
Traveling the country early in his career as secretary-treasurer of a retirement and nursing-center company, Nistler met couples having to spend their later years living apart if one partner required more care. He saw a need for not only more care options but also lifestyle choices. He envisioned a company that would provide services for people during their retirement years.
On Nov. 10, 1980, he founded Touchmark.
When he started his company, the concept of the vibrant, modern retirement community did not exist. He built his communities by hiring people who share his personal values to run them.
“Through Touchmark, I want to improve people’s quality of life, offer an active living environment, and provide life enrichment opportunities that enable this period to be their happiest,” says Nistler, who today continues to serve as chairman.
Though Touchmark has expanded and evolved over the decades, this model still serves people today, and he says Touchmark communities will always be independently owned and operated.
The company is celebrating 40 years of innovation, values, award-winning programming and healthy living.
Executive Director Joseph May, who leads Touchmark on Saddle Drive, says, “We’ve built our programming, services, and amenities on these concepts. At Touchmark, all residents enjoy a social and active lifestyle that meets their needs and makes life fun and engaging each day.”
More information is at Touchmark.com or by calling 406-449-4900.
Deadline nears to report equipment
It’s time for businesses to report the equipment they own to the Montana Department of Revenue. Owners can report online using the department’s TransAction Portal (TAP) at https://tap.dor.mt.gov.
The reporting deadline is March 1, to avoid a 20% penalty.
All businesses must report the equipment they owned as of Jan. 1, if the market value of their business equipment is more than $100,000 statewide. Owners must file the report even if there were no changes to their business equipment or if they closed or sold their business.
Those businesses whose statewide market value of equipment is $100,000 or less are exempt from taxation and do not have a reporting requirement.
Business equipment includes items such as furniture and fixtures, heavy equipment, manufacturing and mining equipment, farm and ranch equipment, oil and gas equipment, and miscellaneous equipment.
All business equipment reported for 2020 is pre-populated to a business owner’s 2021 report. Businesses can use the sort and filter functions to quickly locate assets that need to be updated or deleted. After the report is submitted, the department will send an immediate confirmation receipt.