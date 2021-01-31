Business Briefcase: Touchmark celebrates anniversary

Touchmark celebrates 40 years

For 40 years, Touchmark has focused on enriching people’s lives, all while guided by the vision of founder Werner G. Nistler Jr.

Traveling the country early in his career as secretary-treasurer of a retirement and nursing-center company, Nistler met couples having to spend their later years living apart if one partner required more care. He saw a need for not only more care options but also lifestyle choices. He envisioned a company that would provide services for people during their retirement years.

On Nov. 10, 1980, he founded Touchmark.

When he started his company, the concept of the vibrant, modern retirement community did not exist. He built his communities by hiring people who share his personal values to run them.

“Through Touchmark, I want to improve people’s quality of life, offer an active living environment, and provide life enrichment opportunities that enable this period to be their happiest,” says Nistler, who today continues to serve as chairman.

Though Touchmark has expanded and evolved over the decades, this model still serves people today, and he says Touchmark communities will always be independently owned and operated.