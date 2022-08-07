Business Briefcase: St. Peter's names award winners; Gianforte touts meat processing

St. Peter's names award winners

St. Peter's Health has named its recipients for the Daisy and Bee awards.

St. Peter's presented its Bee Award to emergency physician Dr. Andy Coil and executive assistant Caitlin Rock. St. Peter's presents Bee Awards to any exceptional general or professional staff member nominated by patients, family members and/or colleagues.

The staff member who nominated Coil was experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder when Coil noticed something was wrong. Coil was preparing to leave for the night, and he stayed to ensure the staff member was OK, letting them know how much the emergency department staff cared and appreciated them.

In the words of the staff member, "that meant a lot. I felt accepted and part of a team, a sense of belonging that I hadn't felt before. His compassion helped me regain my composure so I could stay and finish my shift."

Rock is the executive assistant chief nursing officer and the vice president of St. Peter's Health Foundation. Rock developed the Bee Award, and the staff member who nominated her said, "she makes others feel special with celebrations and love."

Registered nurse Kelsey Pratt received the Daisy Foundation Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Awardees are selected quarterly from nominations submitted by St. Peter's patients and their family members.

Pratt is a labor and delivery nurse. She received several nominations, one of which said, "Kelsey was nothing but kind and supportive while our little one was being born. I would have not been able to stay calm and focused if it weren't for her."

Governor says meat processing has doubled

Gov. Greg Gianforte said recently that meat processed in Montana facilities more than doubled in the last fiscal year.

“Montana meat processors continued their strong momentum, more than doubling the amount of meat processed over the last year,” Gianforte saidin a news release. “This news is a testament to the Montana work ethic, and it’s a strong signal that our targeted investments in local processing are working.”

According to data collected by the state’s Department of Livestock Meat and Poultry Inspectors at state-inspected and custom exempt processing establishments, 54,431 more animals were processed in state Fiscal Year 2022 than in Fiscal Year 2021.

In FY22, state-inspected processing facilities processed 105,332 animals, up from 50,901 in FY21.