Business Briefcase: Retirement, new hires, promotions and honors

She has been in the insurance industry for 20 years and specializes in national program business for sporting goods, shoe retailers, archery shops and others.

Longfellow has served as president of the Montana Independent Insurance Agency Association, president of Montana Insurance Education Foundation and president of Montana Young Agents. She has also served on the local Chamber of Commerce and Wells Fargo Community Bank board in Hobson.

***

St. Peter’s Health’s Lisa McMahon, RN and Kelly Brown, LPN received the DAISY Award for Exceptional Nurses.

DAISY winners are selected quarterly from nominations submitted by St. Peter’s Health patients and family members.

McMahon is a registered nurse and has been with the organization for over 30 years. She is known by her patients for being “compassionate”, a “hard worker” and “experienced.”

A nurse in physician assistant LeeAnne Yonchek’s office, Brown has been with St. Peter’s Health since 2005. Those who nominated Brown shared that she is patient, kind and provides excellent care to patients.

The DAISY Award (daisyfoundation.org) was established to honor the work nurses do in direct care of patients and families every day. It is presented in collaboration with The American Organization of Nurse Executives. St. Peter’s Health administration and staff select the winner from those nominated. Recipients receive a certificate and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

