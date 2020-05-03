Business briefcase published May 3, 2020

Carroll College Athletics has announced its newest members of the Saints Athletic Association Board of Directors.

Kyle Clock has a background in the restaurant and distribution industries. He spent 12 years with Sandy Mac’s Distribution and two years with Eagle Beverage. Trish Clock has a background in education, having served the Helena School District for 14 years. She graduated from Carroll in 2006 with a degree in social studies education and education.

Jeannie Etchart has a background in politics, fundraising and event planning while working in Washington, D.C. She is a fourth generation Montanan and was born in Helena.

Sherry O’Donnell has ties to the business community having been born and raised in Helena. She works with Big Sky Finance and has volunteered with numerous organizations within Montana.

Phil Porrini joined the board after retiring as a civil engineer. He has been a part of the SAA since his sons graduated from Carroll in the mid-2000s. His sons Nick and AJ played on the Carroll football championship teams in the early 2000s.