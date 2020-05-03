Business briefcase published May 3, 2020

Names and faces
April Gerth, PE, has been promoted to streets, highways, and drainage group manager at Robert Peccia and Associates.
Gerth began her career with RPA in 1998 and has nearly 30 years of experience in highway design development and project management. Prior to joining RPA, she spent five years with the Montana Department of Transportation. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in construction engineering technology from Montana State University.
In her new role, Gerth will oversee the entire streets, highways, and drainage group as well as the bridge structures staff. She is primarily responsible for the group’s marketing, administration, and quality control.
***
Jalena Johnson has been promoted to the newly created position of vice president, regional retail manager for Helena, Townsend and Great Falls at Opportunity Bank of Montana. Johnson has more than 12 years of experience in banking and management, previously serving as the area manager for Helena and Townsend prior to her promotion.
***
Cassidy Blanton has joined CWG Architecture, PC at marketing coordinator. Blanton earned her Bachelor of Arts in communication from the University of Nevada, Reno. She is a skilled strategic communication professional with experience in developing and executing marketing strategy, project organization, digital media and event planning.
***
Morrison-Maierle announced that Jeff Ashley, PE, is the new Helena operations manager. He succeeds Nancy Cormier who recently retired after 20 years with the company. In his new position, Ashley will oversee all aspects and employee-owners of the Helena, Great Falls and Spokane, Washington, offices.
Cormier came to Morrison-Maierle in 2000 and progressed from a design engineer to the office’s operations manager.
Ashley joined Morrison-Maierle in Helena in 2004 as a design engineer. Since 2014, he has served as the water-wastewater Helena market group office leader. He specializes in planning and design of municipal water treatment and municipal wastewater treatment facilities and has focused his career primarily on water treatment solutions for several communities along Montana’s Hi-Line, in tribal communities in Montana and South Dakota, and the Bozeman area.
With Ashley’s promotion to operations manager, Eric Blanksma has been selected as the new Helena water-wastewater market group office leader. He began his career with Morrison-Maierle in 2002.
Initially hired as a development market group employee-owner, he worked on projects around Bozeman, Four Corners, and Big Sky. In 2015, Blanksma transferred to the Helena.
***
Carroll College Athletics has announced its newest members of the Saints Athletic Association Board of Directors.
Kyle Clock has a background in the restaurant and distribution industries. He spent 12 years with Sandy Mac’s Distribution and two years with Eagle Beverage. Trish Clock has a background in education, having served the Helena School District for 14 years. She graduated from Carroll in 2006 with a degree in social studies education and education.
Jeannie Etchart has a background in politics, fundraising and event planning while working in Washington, D.C. She is a fourth generation Montanan and was born in Helena.
Sherry O’Donnell has ties to the business community having been born and raised in Helena. She works with Big Sky Finance and has volunteered with numerous organizations within Montana.
Phil Porrini joined the board after retiring as a civil engineer. He has been a part of the SAA since his sons graduated from Carroll in the mid-2000s. His sons Nick and AJ played on the Carroll football championship teams in the early 2000s.
Larry Thomas spent 33 years with the state of Montana and 28 years with State Fund. He’s been an SAA member for 20 years, including four years as president. He graduated from Carroll in 1977. His wife, Mary, is a ‘78 grad. The two received the Warren L. Nelson Award. Sons, Justin, Nick and Matt all played football for the Saints, winning national championships.
Lisa Jacoby brings 30 years of experience in the transfer and storage industry. Jacoby served on the SAA board nine years previously, four as president. She graduated from Carroll in ‘86 with a degree in accounting and business. She and her late husband, Russ, were given the Warren L. Nelson Award.
Robyn and Dean VanHemelryck join the SAA board with business backgrounds. The VanHemelrycks own Smitty’s Fireplace Shop where she’s been the secretary/treasurer since 1995. Their niece, Brittany Smith, played softball at Carroll.
News and notes
Helena bank changes names
After 50 years, First Security Bank of Helena is changing its name to Ascent Bank while staying under the same ownership, with the same staﬀ who have served customers and the community for years.
Signage will change at both the 11th Avenue and Last Chance Gulch locations, with no service interruptions for customers.
Relief fund grant recipients announced
On March 23, Helena Area Community Foundation and United Way of Lewis and Clark Area announced they had established an online relief fund to provide financial resources to nonprofits responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The joint grants committee, made of representatives from HACF and UWLCA, announced they have determined 13 initial grant recipients for the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
- Florence Crittenton Home and Services: $1,500
- Helena Family YMCA: $2,000
- Volunteers of America of Northern Rockies: $2,000
- Family Outreach: $2,000
- Family Promise of Greater Helena: $2,000
- West Mont: $2,000
- YWCA Helena: $2,000
- Intermountain Deaconess Children's Hospital: $2,000
- The Shop University: $500
- Good Samaritan Ministries: $2,000
- The Friendship Center: $2,000
- Child Care Connections: $2,000
- The Holter Museum: $2,000
Recipients were asked to describe how COVID-19 affected their revenue in comparison to their usual demand. Nonprofits also explained the ways in which they’ve responded to the pandemic. They told stories of how they’re continue to offer counseling, exercise, and recovery programs online, along with housing and building solutions, and the sharing of art packets with many local organizations.
Grants were then prioritized on the urgency of the need and whether the organization was serving seniors, children and/or vulnerable populations in the areas of food, housing, transportation, childcare or healthcare access.
HACF and UWLCA are still accepting applications under this criteria. Nonprofits in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, or Jefferson counties are invited to apply as soon as possible.
To donate to the Relief Fund visit: https://hacf.networkforgood.com/projects/95448-helena-area-emergency-relief-fund; or sent a check to: Helena Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 92, Helena MT 59624.
Guidelines
The IR welcomes reports of hiring, promotions, awards, recognition, learning opportunities and other news from local companies and nonprofits. We accept press releases and photos (digital images at 300 dpi or more are preferred). Email your information to irstaff@helenair.com.
There is no charge for items appearing in the Business Briefcase. Items are run on a space-available basis, and we reserve the right to edit and use information as we see fit.
The deadline is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Sunday.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.