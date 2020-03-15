Business briefcase published March 15, 2020

Names and faces
Jessica Salo, PE (MT), has joined Great West Engineering as part of our Helena municipal group. Salo graduated in 2003 from Montana State University with a B.S. in civil engineering, bio-resources option. She has 12-plus years of experience providing hydraulic evaluations and master planning for water, wastewater, and stormwater systems as well as transportation planning experience with several MDT planning studies.
Awards and honors
Care facility receives customer experience award
Rocky Mountain Care Center has announced they are the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2020 Customer Experience Award™. Qualifying for the award in the category of skilled nursing facilities, Rocky Mountain Care Center displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.
Throughout its history of serving the community, Rocky Mountain Care Center has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met. Over the course of 2019, a sampling of Rocky Mountain’s customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate Rocky Mountain Care Center in specific categories.
Every month, Rocky Mountain Care Center has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the resident’s needs and make improvements when necessary.
By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award™, Rocky Mountain Care Center has satisfied the demands of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average.
Local real estate honored for sales
Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced that it has honored Jolene Lloyd of CENTURY 21 Heritage Realty in Montana with the "2019 State Award" for being #1 Producer by Sales Production and Closings. Lloyd was honored during the One21 Experience, the annual gathering of global CENTURY 21® brokers and affiliated agents in Los Angeles in February for being relentless in delivering extraordinary experiences to homebuyers and sellers in Montana.
In its inaugural year, the CENTURY 21 "State Award" recognizes relentless sales professionals and C21® offices that have gone "above and beyond" providing personalized, unique moments to consumers throughout the real estate relationship.
CENTURY 21 Heritage Realty is a full-service brokerage located at 1221 Echelon Place in Helena.
News and notes
Internship expert to present at Carroll workshop
On April 8, Reach Higher Montana, the Helena Chamber of Commerce, Carroll College, the University of Montana and American Jobs for America’s Youth, will welcome Dr. Robert Shindell from Intern Bridge, for a workshop at Carroll College. Shindell is the nation’s leading experiential education research and consulting firm, to share a new approach to internships and building a strong program.
To register, visit internbridge.com/montana. Registration cost is $99 for businesses, and $79 for education, government, and nonprofit organizations.
The Total Internship Management Workshop has been accredited by both HRCI and SHRM-PDC. Attendees will receive 6 CEU credits.
For more information, contact Kelly Cresswell at kcresswell@reachhighermontana.org.
Comments sought for chip seal project
The Montana Department of Transportation invites the public to comment on a proposal to chip seal about 9.6 miles of Highway 69, south of Boulder The project begins at reference post 22.2 and extends north for 9.6 miles ending north of the intersection of Elkhorn Road at reference post 31.8.
Proposed work includes chip sealing and new pavement markings. The purpose of the project is to preserve and increase the life of the pavement, as well as provide increased traction.
The construction date will be scheduled upon completion of all project development activities and available funding. No new Right of Way or utility relocations will be needed.
The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Butte office at P.O. Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068. Please note that comments are for project CN 9741000.
The public is encouraged to contact Butte District Administrator William Fogarty at 406- 494-9635 or Project Design Engineer Tyrel Murfitt at 406- 444 6227 for additional information.
USDA approves Montana hemp production plan
The Montana Department of Agriculture received formal approval of its hemp production plan by the United States Department of Agriculture on March 6, 2020. This federal authorization comes after a nearly 60-day review period.
The 2018 Farm Bill directed USDA to develop a national regulatory framework for hemp and include a process for states desiring to have primary authority to submit their production plans. On Oct. 31, 2019, the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program was established through the USDA’s Interim Final Rule, which included provisions for licensing requirements, sampling and testing procedures, maintaining information on land where hemp is produced, and disposal requirements. Montana submitted its state plan on Jan. 9, 2020.
The Montana State Hemp Program has been federally compliant since its formation.
Growers can expect procedures similar to those implemented in 2019 for the 2020 growing season.
Montana State Hemp License applications have been available since January and MDA will continue to accept them through April 30. Montana is one of 11 states and 12 tribes with an approved plan.
For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.
