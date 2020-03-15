Business briefcase published March 15, 2020

To register, visit internbridge.com/montana. Registration cost is $99 for businesses, and $79 for education, government, and nonprofit organizations.

The Total Internship Management Workshop has been accredited by both HRCI and SHRM-PDC. Attendees will receive 6 CEU credits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

For more information, contact Kelly Cresswell at kcresswell@reachhighermontana.org.

Comments sought for chip seal project

The Montana Department of Transportation invites the public to comment on a proposal to chip seal about 9.6 miles of Highway 69, south of Boulder The project begins at reference post 22.2 and extends north for 9.6 miles ending north of the intersection of Elkhorn Road at reference post 31.8.

Proposed work includes chip sealing and new pavement markings. The purpose of the project is to preserve and increase the life of the pavement, as well as provide increased traction.

The construction date will be scheduled upon completion of all project development activities and available funding. No new Right of Way or utility relocations will be needed.