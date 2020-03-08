Business briefcase published March 8, 2020

Names and faces
Josh Morigeau has been promoted to the position of engineer III in the Wipfli information technology department. Morigeau has been with Wipfli for six years, working as a network engineer in systems administration. He will be helping develop a new network operations center and continuing to assist with mergers and acquisitions.
Brooke Mortensen has been promoted to senior manager within Wipfli LLP. After 14 years working with clients on their outsourced accounting services, technology setups and software integrations, and accounting process efficiencies she is taking on a new role leading the U.S./India accounting collaborations. Mortensen is working directly with the India team expanding skill sets and developing collaboration with the India office.
Catherine Shull has been promoted to the position of manager in the Wipfli accounting services department. Shull has been with Wipfli for five years, serving clients’ accounting and payroll needs. In her new role, she will manage the accounting services department in the Helena office while continuing to support clients through consulting, financial reporting and accounting assistance.
Jennifer Lowry has been promoted to the position of manager in the Wipfli administrative services department. Lowry has been with Wipfli since 2004 providing a variety of services to the firm and its clients. In her new role, Lowry leads the administrative support of Wipfli offices in Montana, Idaho and Utah.
Andrew Sekora has been promoted to the position of senior audit manager in the Wipfli Helena office. Andrew has been with Wipfli since 2015. In this new role, Sekora will continue to serve clients in and around the Helena community.
Courtney Stanek has been promoted to accounting services manager at Wipfli. Stanek has been working in the accounting and payroll department at Wipfli for eight years. She brings extensive experience and knowledge to her new role in the Finance & Accounting Solutions Team (FAST).
Lance Bowser, PE, has been promoted to assistant airport group manager. He joined Robert Peccia and Associates (RPA) in 2004 and has nearly 20 years of experience in the airport industry. Bowser manages airport improvement, planning and environmental projects for several airports across Montana. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering technology from Montana State University-Northern in Havre.
Kaela Murphy, EI, was promoted to project designer in RPA’s water and wastewater group. Murphy joined RPA in 2018 and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering, bio resource option, with honors from Montana State University. She also holds an Associate of Science degree in engineering from Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. She is certified in nuclear soil moisture and density gauge operation.
Mary Bell, was promoted to project designer in the airport group. Bell joined RPA in 2017 and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering with environmental emphasis from Carroll College, as well as an Associate of Applied Science degree in programming/network administration from the Helena College of Technology, University of Montana. She is also certified in nuclear soil moisture and density gauge operation.
Justin Millar, EIT, was promoted to project designer in RPA’s Streets, highways and drainage group. Millar joined RPA in 2017 from the Washington State Department of Transportation in Yakima where he worked as a transportation engineer. He is a registered engineer in training (EIT) and he holds a Master of Science degree in civil engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the Oregon Institute of Technology. Millar also performs design and construction inspection for various projects across Lewis and Clark County.
Nicole Bomar, was promoted to computer support specialist/telecommunications specialist III. Bomar joined RPA in 2016 and is responsible for the installation, maintenance, and support of hardware and software. Bomar also provides support for RPA’s cyber security, helping to protect computer systems and the network from theft and/or damage to hardware, software, and company information. In addition, Nicole serves as administrator of RPA’s Mitel VoIP phone system.
Kari Slyder, has been promoted to administrative assistant III/marketing assistant. Since July 2011, Slyder has provided administrative support to all components of RPA’s civil engineering, transportation, planning, and surveying projects. She is skilled in small- and large-scale print production, technical document proofing, and completion of time-sensitive projects. In addition to supporting and overseeing the administrative staff, Slyder assists the marketing department with updating and monitoring personnel resumes, proposal efforts, conference registrations and accommodations, and maintaining employee and project databases.
Will Senecal, EI, has joined RPA’s airports group as an engineering designer/construction technician. Senecal is a recent graduate of Montana State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. While attending MSU, he served as an engineering ambassador and represented the Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering to industry advisory board members, donors, and prospective students. He was also an undergraduate research assistant at the university and actively involved with Engineers Without Borders writing grant proposals to fund projects. Senecal interned with RPA the last two summers, which allowed him to be exposed to a variety of projects.
Brenda Nordlund has been appointed as the acting commissioner of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry by Gov. Steve Bullock.
Nordlund previously served as administrator of the Unemployment Insurance Division at DLI for five years. She led the first update to Montana’s Unemployment Insurance claim module in 17 years and implemented the federal Treasury Offset Program in Montana to recoup UI benefit overpayments and unpaid contributions.
Before serving at DLI, Nordlund was employed at the Department of Justice for 20 years where she served as the administrator of the Motor Vehicle Division and as an assistant attorney general. She also served in positions at the Montana Department of Administration, the Montana Human Rights Bureau, and began her career in state government as a law clerk at the Montana Supreme Court.
