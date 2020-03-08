Business briefcase published March 8, 2020

Names and faces

Josh Morigeau has been promoted to the position of engineer III in the Wipfli information technology department. Morigeau has been with Wipfli for six years, working as a network engineer in systems administration. He will be helping develop a new network operations center and continuing to assist with mergers and acquisitions.

Brooke Mortensen has been promoted to senior manager within Wipfli LLP. After 14 years working with clients on their outsourced accounting services, technology setups and software integrations, and accounting process efficiencies she is taking on a new role leading the U.S./India accounting collaborations. Mortensen is working directly with the India team expanding skill sets and developing collaboration with the India office.

Catherine Shull has been promoted to the position of manager in the Wipfli accounting services department. Shull has been with Wipfli for five years, serving clients’ accounting and payroll needs. In her new role, she will manage the accounting services department in the Helena office while continuing to support clients through consulting, financial reporting and accounting assistance.