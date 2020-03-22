Business briefcase published March 22, 2020

Names and faces
St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes radiology physician assistant Molly Salmond, RPA.
Salmond earned her Bachelor of Science degree in advanced radiologic sciences and her radiologic practitioner’s assistant certification from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. She earned her Associate of Applied Science degree in radiologic technology from Montana State University – Billings. Salmond is a board certified member of the Board for Radiology Practitioner Assistants, as well as a member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.
***
St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Family Medicine welcomes Katrina Maher, MD.
Maher earned her medical degree at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan, and her Bachelor of Arts in art history and biology at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. Maher is a board certified member of the American Board of Family Medicine.
Maher is accepting new patients at 457-4180.
***
The Montana Wildlife Federation has announced that Frank Szollosi has been hired as its new executive director and will begin in June.
Szollosi comes to MWF from the National Wildlife Federation’s Great Lakes office in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he directed climate policy. In that role his focus was on protecting freshwater fisheries, the outdoor economy, and sources of drinking water.
Szollosi earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Utah and graduate degrees from the University of Michigan. He has experience in government as both a staffer and a local elected official.
Szollosi takes over for Dave Chadwick, who served as executive director since 2013. MWF has staff in Helena, Billings and Missoula and partners with dozens of conservation groups and hunting and angling organizations to work on key issues.
***
Richard D. Paustian M.D., owner of the Helena Cardiology Clinic, was selected again as one of the Best Doctors in America© for 2019-20.
The list was compiled as a result of an extensive, impartial nationwide peer-physician poll and represented the top 4% of United States physicians. Paustian has received this recognition every year since 1996.
You have free articles remaining.
He was recognized in the following areas: general cardiovascular disease, congestive heart failure, echocardiography, pacemakers and interventional cardiology. He shared this award with Dr. Blair Erb in Bozeman who was recognized for general cardiovascular disease, congestive heart failure and echocardiography as well as Dr. Simone Musco in Missoula who was recognized in electrophysiology. Learn mofe at BestDoctors.com.
Awards and honors
Agent inducted into Farm Bureau’s Hall of Fame
Timothy McAlpine has been selected as a member of the 2020 Farm Bureau Hall of Fame. An agent with Farm Bureau Financial Services in Helena, McAlpine was given this honor for consistently performing as a top achiever for 10 years or more.
He has been an agent with Farm Bureau Financial Services for 20 years.
News and notes
Comment sought on highway overlay project
The Montana Department of Transportation invites the public to comment on a proposal to mill and overlay about 6.4 miles of Highway 12, east of Townsend. The project begins at reference post 0.0 at the intersection of Front St. and Broadway in Townsend, and extends easterly for 6.4 miles ending 0.6 miles east of the intersection of Lower Deep Creek Road, at reference post 6.4.
Proposed work includes milling, paving, chip sealing, new pavement markings, sign upgrades, guardrail upgrades, and tree clearing. The purpose of the project is to preserve and increase the life of the pavement, as well as provide increased traction and safety improvements.
The construction date will be scheduled upon completion of all project development activities and available funding. No new Right of Way or utility relocations will be needed.
An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml, or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Butte office at P.O. Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068. Please note that comments are for project CN 9732000
The public is encouraged to contact Butte District Administrator William Fogarty at 494-9635 or Project Design Engineer Tyrel Murfitt at 444-6227 for additional information.
Guidelines
The IR welcomes reports of hiring, promotions, awards, recognition, learning opportunities and other news from local companies and nonprofits. We accept press releases and photos (digital images at 300 dpi or more are preferred). Email your information to irstaff@helenair.com.
There is no charge for items appearing in the Business Briefcase. Items are run on a space-available basis, and we reserve the right to edit and use information as we see fit.
The deadline is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Sunday.