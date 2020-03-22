Business briefcase published March 22, 2020

Agent inducted into Farm Bureau’s Hall of Fame

Timothy McAlpine has been selected as a member of the 2020 Farm Bureau Hall of Fame. An agent with Farm Bureau Financial Services in Helena, McAlpine was given this honor for consistently performing as a top achiever for 10 years or more.

He has been an agent with Farm Bureau Financial Services for 20 years.

News and notes

Comment sought on highway overlay project

The Montana Department of Transportation invites the public to comment on a proposal to mill and overlay about 6.4 miles of Highway 12, east of Townsend. The project begins at reference post 0.0 at the intersection of Front St. and Broadway in Townsend, and extends easterly for 6.4 miles ending 0.6 miles east of the intersection of Lower Deep Creek Road, at reference post 6.4.

Proposed work includes milling, paving, chip sealing, new pavement markings, sign upgrades, guardrail upgrades, and tree clearing. The purpose of the project is to preserve and increase the life of the pavement, as well as provide increased traction and safety improvements.