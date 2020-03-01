Business briefcase published March 1, 2020

Awards and honors
Helena Century 21 agents honored
In recognition of outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service, Century 21 Real Estate honored Helena agents Roberta Hurni and Jolene A. Lloyd with the Century 21® President’s Producer Award.
The annual award is bestowed upon those Century 21 System sales affiliates that earn the Century 21 CENTURION® award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year. Hurni and Lloyd are agents with Century 21 Heritage Realty, Helena.
The CENTURION Producer award honors Century 21 System sales affiliates that earn $288,000 in sales production or 69 closed transaction sides within the calendar year.
To earn the award, a C21® sales affiliate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percentage or better for two consecutive years.
Four other Century 21 Real Estate sales associated received the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey, which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.
Agents Amie A. Renshaw, Dawn Purvis, John Lagerquist and Kelly Mitchell will each receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.
News and notes
Montanans reminded about REAL ID
In preparation for the Oct. 1, 2020, federally enforced deadline for identification changes to fly domestically or enter secure federal facilities, the Montana Department of Justice’s Motor Vehicle Division would like to remind citizens about REAL ID.
REAL ID is an option that can be added to your Montana driver license or identification card for an additional fee. If you add it during your renewal cycle, the cost is an additional $25; outside your renewal cycle it is $50.
A REAL ID looks like a regular driver license or ID, with a gold star added to the upper right corner to indicate it is REAL ID compliant. The gold star allows security officials to quickly recognize that a person’s identity has been verified, which speeds up security screenings.
One misconception is that everyone is required by law to get a REAL ID. Obtaining a REAL ID is a choice. You don’t need it to vote or drive if you already have a driver license. If you don’t travel by air or visit secure federal facilities like courthouses or military bases, you may not need a REAL ID. Each person should make the decision for themselves based upon their individual needs.
You have free articles remaining.
Montanans can also use other forms of identification, such as military ID cards or passports.
If you’re planning on getting a REAL ID, MVD has some tips on how to make the process go smoothly.
- Make an appointment in advance. Appointment times in some parts of the state are booked out six to eight weeks.
- Driver licenses may be renewed within six months of their expiration date, and appointments can be made up to six months in advance.
- Before your appointment, gather all the required documents, making sure they are certified, if required.
- Lastly, don’t forget to bring documents that account for name changes.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment for a REAL ID, visit mtrealid.gov or call MVD’s Customer Care Center at 1-866-450-8034.
Logo Needed for new Montana veterans home
Department of Public Health and Human Services officials are asking state residents with a knack for creativity to help design an innovative and professional logo for the new Southwest Montana Veterans Home currently under construction in Butte.
Hogan said the new facility is scheduled to open later in 2020.
Hogan said logo designs must meet certain guidelines and help promote the mission of the SWMVH, which is "Serving those who have served’."
The winner will receive a plaque with the logo, designating them as the designer(s) and a duplicate will be permanently displayed in the facility’s Community Center. The award will be presented at a grand opening ceremony slated for November.
Submissions will be accepted through March 16, 2020. The winner will be announced later this spring.
Entries must be mailed on a thumb drive to: SWMVH Logo Contest, Attention: Mark Gollinger, 2201 White Blvd., Butte, MT 59701.
The logo designs can be submitted on a thumb drive as a scalable vector graphic in EPS format or high resolution over 4000 x 3000 pixel size jpg file. However, an EPS file type is preferred. Logo designs can also be submitted as a high resolution PDF with 300 dpi or higher.
For more information call Shaunda Hildebrand of the DPHHS Senior and Long Term Care Division at 444-4209 or email SHildebrand2@mt.gov. Or, visit the SWMVH website at www.swmvh.mt.gov
Guidelines
The IR welcomes reports of hiring, promotions, awards, recognition, learning opportunities and other news from local companies and nonprofits. We accept press releases and photos (digital images at 300 dpi or more are preferred). Email your information to irstaff@helenair.com.
There is no charge for items appearing in the Business Briefcase. Items are run on a space-available basis, and we reserve the right to edit and use information as we see fit.
The deadline is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Sunday.