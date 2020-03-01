Business briefcase published March 1, 2020

Agents Amie A. Renshaw, Dawn Purvis, John Lagerquist and Kelly Mitchell will each receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.

News and notes

Montanans reminded about REAL ID

In preparation for the Oct. 1, 2020, federally enforced deadline for identification changes to fly domestically or enter secure federal facilities, the Montana Department of Justice’s Motor Vehicle Division would like to remind citizens about REAL ID.

REAL ID is an option that can be added to your Montana driver license or identification card for an additional fee. If you add it during your renewal cycle, the cost is an additional $25; outside your renewal cycle it is $50.

A REAL ID looks like a regular driver license or ID, with a gold star added to the upper right corner to indicate it is REAL ID compliant. The gold star allows security officials to quickly recognize that a person’s identity has been verified, which speeds up security screenings.