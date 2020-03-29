Business briefcase published March 29, 2020

Names and faces

LaNette Jones has joined Great West Engineering as a grant writer/administrator. Jones graduated from the University of Montana earning a degree in social work (BA/MA). She has more than a decade of grant administration experience and brings 16-years of business and non-profit management experience, having worked in both the nonprofit industry and as a small business owner.

News and notes

Nonprofits open online relief fund for COVID-19

Two local nonprofit are assisting Helena-area nonprofits and the vulnerable populations they serve. The Helena Area Community Foundation and the United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area have established an online relief fund to provide financial resources to nonprofits responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HACF seeded this fund with $10,000, and will begin making grants to area nonprofits in early April. PacificSource Health Plans also donated $25,000 to the cause.

Both organizations are asking for a donation toward the Helena Area Emergency Relief Fund. The fund will ensure that local nonprofits have the resources to keep our communities and individuals safe, healthy, and resilient for weeks and months ahead.