Names and faces
MaryAnn Beach, PA has joined the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Palliative Care team. The Palliative Care team provides specialized, holistic medical care aimed at improving the quality of life for patients and their families facing serious illness.
Beach earned her Master of Medical Science in physician assistant studies at Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona, and her Bachelor of Science in health and human performance–exercise science from the University of Montana in Missoula. She is a member of the National Commission On Certification Of Physician Assistants and the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
***
Brandon Pendergast has joined Clearwater Properties as the social media specialist. Pendergast arrives at Clearwater with over 10 years of sales and marketing experience, with an expertise in digital marketing, event marketing, and business development. He has spent the last several years working in the outdoor industry.
***
Tiffany Hanson, CPA, Shareholder has been promoted to the Helena office vice president. Hanson has over 22 years of experience in providing tax and consulting services to clients. Her focus has been providing business consulting, tax planning and compliance reporting for individuals, partnerships, limited liability companies, and corporations. Hanson holds bachelor’s degrees in business administration-accounting and marketing and has been with the firm since 1996.
Laura Craft, CPA has been promoted to manager in the Helena office. Her experience includes accounting and audit examinations, evaluation of internal accounting control systems and tax preparation for individuals and small businesses. Craft has a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Carroll College and has been with the firm since 2010.
Darla Smith has been promoted to manager in the Helena office. Smith has experience in accounting and bookkeeping including preparation of payroll checks, quarterly and annual payroll reports, monthly financial statements and maintaining the appropriate subsidiary schedules. She holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Northern Montana College and has been with the firm since 1991.
Pat Sassano has been promoted to director of strategic growth and shareholder for Anderson ZurMuehlen Technology Services. Sassano brings a wealth of knowledge coupled with a practical approach to clients and their technology solutions, and he also oversees business development for our PwrCloud and IT security services. Sassano has an associate of applied science in network administration from Helena College University of Montana and has been with the firm since 2012.
News and notes
Simulation in Motion Montana receives $1.9M grant
Simulation in Motion Montana announced the receipt of a $1.9 million dollar grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The grant will help to ensure the sustainability of SIM-MT’s innovative program that provides mobile high-fidelity simulation education programs to rural EMS, critical access hospitals and other health care providers throughout Montana.
SIM-MT gives these health care providers access to the latest simulation equipment and the most up-to-date course content provided by Certified Healthcare Simulation Educators by way of a fleet of vehicles that travel throughout Montana.
SIM-MT is a Montana non-profit corporation overseen by a volunteer Board of Directors. The three semi-trucks (mobile laboratories) and high-fidelity equipment were purchased through a Helmsley grant to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. This public-private partnership has enabled the establishment of a world-class high-fidelity mobile simulation education program right in Montana’s “backyard” and makes it accessible to health care providers at costs comparable to traditional training programs.
For more information visit www.mobilesimmontana.org.
USDA Farm Service Agency issues reminder on livestock records
Montana livestock producers are reminded to keep updated livestock inventory records. These records are necessary in the event of a natural disaster.
The Livestock Indemnity Program, administered by USDA Farm Service Agency, provides assistance to eligible producers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by adverse weather, disease and attacks by animals reintroduced into the wild by the federal government or protected by federal law. LIP compensates livestock owners and contract growers for livestock death losses in excess of normal mortality due to adverse weather, including losses due to hurricanes, floods, blizzards, wildfires, extreme heat or extreme cold.
For disease losses, FSA county committees can accept veterinarian certifications on an FSA form that livestock deaths were directly related to adverse weather and unpreventable through good animal husbandry and management.
In addition, LIP provides assistance for injured livestock that are sold within 30 days of an eligible loss condition at a reduced price due to adverse weather or attacks by animals reintroduced into the wild by the federal government or protected by federal law.
Additional information about LIP and other FSA disaster programs is available at your local FSA office and online at: fsa.usda.gov/mt or www.farmers.gov/recover.
