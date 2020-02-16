Business briefcase published Feb. 16, 2020

Names and faces
Erin M. Lyndes has joined Jackson, Murdo & Grant, P.C. Lyndes joins the firm as an associate attorney focused on general civil litigation and business and criminal law. She graduated from the University of Montana in May 2019.
During law school, she was a member of the National Moot Court Team, interned at the Missoula-based firm Boone Karlberg, P.C., and completed a yearlong clinic with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office. Lyndes was born and raised in Helena.
Livestock reports due March 1
Montanans have just a few more weeks to report the number of each type of livestock they own in order to pay the per capita fees set yearly by the Montana Board of Livestock.
Livestock reports are due March 1. Owners can report online at ReportYourLivestock.mt.gov. Livestock owners must report what they owned as of Feb. 1.
If you reported last year, but no longer own livestock, you still need to submit a reporting form to let us know your livestock count is zero.
Owners preferring a paper reporting form can request one at 406- 444-6900 or at any Montana Department of Revenue field office.
Per capita payments are due May 31.
Midwife closing practice
Andraya Hitchner, certified nurse midwife, is closing her practice.
Patients can still receive care from her partner Carol Kolar, certified nurse midwife, or doctors Drew Malany or Michael Hay. Patients wanting to transfer care elsewhere will need to sign a medical record release available at 2525 E. Broadway St. Ste 204, Helena, MT 59601, or by calling 406-457-4366.
Hitchner will be available to patients until March 27, 2020. After that time, Kolar will be available to take over care.
Conference spotlights technologies to build healthy soils
Registration is open for the National Center for Appropriate Technology’s inaugural Soil Health Innovations Conference, March 30-31 in Bozeman. The forum will bring together leading experts and innovative farmers from around the U.S. to share the latest in soil science, best practices in soil management, and the emerging technologies that will drive the future of sustainable and regenerative agriculture.
The conference will feature renowned national experts, NCAT staff, and farmers and ranchers, including Laura Wood Peterson, Indigo Ag and Dr. Fred Provenza, Utah State University.
The conference will be at the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman.
Registration is now open. To register and for more information, go to soilinnovations.ncat.org/.
Organizations, agencies, and individuals who would like to become sponsors of the conference can find information at soilinnovations.ncat.org/sponsorship-opportunities/.
New alcohol license available in East Helena
The Montana Department of Revenue is opening bidding Feb. 12 for a new all-beverage alcohol license in East Helena.
The license is subject to the competitive bidding process. The highest bidder will be granted the opportunity to apply for the license.
In addition, all-beverage “floater” licenses are available in Missoula, Belgrade and Columbia Falls, and a new restaurant beer and wine license is available in Eureka.
The “floater” licenses allow each winning bidder to purchase, subject to department approval, an existing all-beverage license from an area that is above its quota for that license and move it into the area that is below quota.
Bids must be submitted electronically to the department. The electronic form (Retail Alcoholic Beverage Competitive Bid Form) can be found at app.mt.gov/myrevenue/.
Bids must be received by midnight on March 18.
To submit a bid, the bidder must complete and submit the electronic bid form, pay a $100 processing fee plus service charges, and attach an irrevocable letter of credit from a financial institution for at least the bid amount.
Visit the department’s website at MTRevenue.gov or contact our call center at 406-444-6900 for more information including the minimum bid amount for each license.
