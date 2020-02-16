Business briefcase published Feb. 16, 2020

Registration is now open. To register and for more information, go to soilinnovations.ncat.org/.

Organizations, agencies, and individuals who would like to become sponsors of the conference can find information at soilinnovations.ncat.org/sponsorship-opportunities/.

New alcohol license available in East Helena

The Montana Department of Revenue is opening bidding Feb. 12 for a new all-beverage alcohol license in East Helena.

The license is subject to the competitive bidding process. The highest bidder will be granted the opportunity to apply for the license.

In addition, all-beverage “floater” licenses are available in Missoula, Belgrade and Columbia Falls, and a new restaurant beer and wine license is available in Eureka.

The “floater” licenses allow each winning bidder to purchase, subject to department approval, an existing all-beverage license from an area that is above its quota for that license and move it into the area that is below quota.

Bids must be submitted electronically to the department. The electronic form (Retail Alcoholic Beverage Competitive Bid Form) can be found at app.mt.gov/myrevenue/.