Business briefcase published Feb. 9, 2020

St. Peter’s implements new diagnostic laboratory system

The St. Peter’s Health Laboratory announced it has implemented the FDA approved ePlex® Blood Culture Identification panels to provide more rapid and accurate diagnosis of blood stream infections. Blood stream infections are relatively common and can be serious and deadly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in three people who die in a hospital have sepsis, a serious complication which can be caused by a blood stream infection.

Blood stream infections can occur when a virus or bacteria enters the body, and can be caused by infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract infection or even a skin wound like a scrape or a scratch. St. Peter’s Health is currently the only health system in Montana to invest in the advanced technology to improve the quality of care for patients and save lives.

