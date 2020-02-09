Business briefcase published Feb. 9, 2020

Names and faces
KLJ, an engineering firm, is proud to welcome Laura Langdon and Lexi Leffler have joined the KLJ engineering firm in Helena.
Langdon comes to the team as an engineer. She graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s in civil engineering with a transportation emphasis.
Leffler joins KLJ as an engineer. She earned her bachelor’s in civil engineering from Montana State University.
***
Rachel Stanich and Angela Murdo have joined the board of dirctors for ExplorationWorks . The new board members joined in January. Stanich is a financial adviser at D.A. Davidson. Murdo is a shareholder and financial institutions specialty team lead at Anderson ZurMuehlen and will take on the role of treasurer.
***
Katie Nichols has joined the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce as marketing and communications director. She graduated from the University of Montana with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in marketing and has worked in sports marketing for the past 10 years.
After working in Minor League Baseball for several years, she most recently comes from the sports marketing for Carroll College Athletics.
***
Chase Fossum has joined the Helena office of the Montana-based accounting firm of JCCS, P.C. Fossum graduated from Carroll College with an BS in accounting/finance. His primary focus at JCCS is audit.
Contact Fossum at 406-442-6901 or chase.fossum@jccscpa.com.
***
Cindy A. Utterback, CPA, has joined the board of directors at Opportunity Bank of Montana. She is a certified public accountant, shareholder, and past chair of the board of directors at Anderson ZurMuehlen & Company in Helena, where she provides tax services for businesses, individuals, trusts and estates, and serves as the firm’s tax business unit director.
Utterback holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Texas at El Paso. She has practiced public accounting for over 30 years and is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Montana Society of CPAs.
News and notes
Eslick achieves human resources certification
Sharon Eslick has earned the Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHR) distinction from the HR Certification Institute.
The aPHR is a knowledge-based credential that is designed to certify an individual has successfully demonstrated foundational knowledge of human resources in the areas of HR operations, recruitment, compensation and benefits, HR development and retention, employee relations and safety, health and security.
Human resources is one of Eslick’s areas of responsibility in her role as director of executive support services at Student Assistance Foundation. Eslick has worked at Student Assistance Foundation since 2001.
St. Peter’s implements new diagnostic laboratory system
The St. Peter’s Health Laboratory announced it has implemented the FDA approved ePlex® Blood Culture Identification panels to provide more rapid and accurate diagnosis of blood stream infections. Blood stream infections are relatively common and can be serious and deadly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in three people who die in a hospital have sepsis, a serious complication which can be caused by a blood stream infection.
Blood stream infections can occur when a virus or bacteria enters the body, and can be caused by infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract infection or even a skin wound like a scrape or a scratch. St. Peter’s Health is currently the only health system in Montana to invest in the advanced technology to improve the quality of care for patients and save lives.
