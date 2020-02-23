Business briefcase published Feb. 23, 2020

Names and faces
Maya Miller has joined Helena Food Share as communications coordinator. She was formerly a staff member on Gov. Steve Bullock’s presidential campaign, has worked as a canvasser on several major political campaigns in New York, and most recently worked at the National Institute on Money in Politics.
Maya has a B.A. from Fordham University and several certificates from the Montana Non-Profit Association, where she was an AmeriCorps Vista.
***
Rena Steyaert has joined the Montana Mental Disabilities Board of Visitors as the executive director of the board. The BOV provides independent oversight of treatment provided by the Montana Developmental Center and Montana’s public mental health programs and makes recommendations for their improvements.
Steyaert brings seven years’ experience in managing the School Based Mental Health program and other programs for DPHHS and three years’ work with national associations working on advancing School Mental Health. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Montana State University.
***
Jonathan Hill and Jim Benner have joined the team at EXIT Realty Helena. EXIT Realty Helena is located at 849 Great Northern Blvd. Call 406-449-8831
News and notes
St. Peter’s Health to host coffee, conversation event
St. Peter’s Health is hosting a coffee and conversation event to share information about the local nonprofit health system’s journey to become the gold standard of health care in Montana and seek community input.
The event will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scenic Brew Coffee House, 3091 N. Sanders Suite E. The event will provide an opportunity for community members to meet with the St. Peter’s Health patient advocacy team in a casual environment to share input and suggestions for the local health system. A free cup of drip coffee will be offered to all Scenic Brew Coffee House patrons during the event.
MDA recruiting for position on NWMAC
The Montana Department of Agriculture is currently recruiting for open positions on its Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council. The following council terms expire June 30, 2020:
- Recreationist/wildlife representative
- Consumer group representative
- Montana Weed Control Association representative
- Eastern County Weed District representative
- At-large representative
The advisory council is appointed by the director and provides guidance to MDA concerning noxious weed programs and to the Noxious Weed Trust Fund Grant Program, which assists counties, local and tribal communities, researchers and educators in efforts to combat noxious weeds. Responsibilities include reviewing Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant applications and attending hearings, typically over the course of five days in March, which requires a considerable amount of time. The NWMAC recommends and presents funding counsel to the director for approval. Additional one-day council meetings are held in January and July each year.
Those interested in serving on the NWMAC can submit a letter of interest and apply to MDA by May 1, 2020. More information and applications are available at agr.mt.gov/NWTF-Council.
Nominations can be submitted to Montana Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 2002014, Helena, MT 59620-0201.
Application deadline nearing for conservation program
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Montana has set a March 13, 2020, application cutoff for agricultural operators to be considered for the next conservation program funding cycle through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
Conservation funding is available for the following initiatives:
- Capital 360 Forestry Project
- High Tunnel Systems
- Honey Bee Pollinators
- National On-Farm Energy Initiative
- National Organic Initiative
- National Water Quality Initiative
- Sage Grouse Initiative
- Wildfire Adapted Missoula
- Targeted Implementation Plans
- Regional Conservation Partnership Program
EQIP offers financial and technical assistance to eligible participants to install or implement structural and management practices on eligible agricultural land. In Montana, socially disadvantaged, limited resource, and beginning farmers and ranchers will receive a higher payment rate for eligible conservation practices applied.
NRCS accepts conservation program applications year-round; however, applications for the next funding consideration must be submitted by March 13, 2020. Applications made after the cutoff will be considered in the next funding cycle. Additional information is available on the Montana NRCS website at www.mt.nrcs.usda.gov under the Programs tab or by contacting your local USDA service center.
Helena TBID awards over $11K in grants
The Helena Tourism Business Improvement District Grant Program has awarded grants totaling $11,000 to local organizations. The grant applications went through a review process and were awarded by the TBID Board of Directors.
The purpose of this program is to increase visitation and support Helena’s lodging partners. Other partners such as local retailers, restaurateurs, transportation businesses, and tourism attractions also benefit from increased visitation. The execution of Helena Tourism Alliance grant funding must be in line with the TBID’s mission to generate room nights for lodging facilities in the City of Helena, Montana by effectively marketing the region as a preferred travel destination.
The TBID Grant recipients and their events are:
- The Lewis and Clark Brewing Company was awarded for the Bikes Hikes & Brews Music Festival
- Helena Girls Softball Association was awarded for the Capital City Classic Invitational Softball Tournament
- Helena Youth Soccer Association was awarded for the 2020 Montana Youth Soccer Association Showcase
- Gym406 was awarded for the 2020 Region 2 Gymnastics Championships
- Montana State Square Dancing was awarded for the 2020 State Square & Round Dance Festival
For more information on the Helena TBID Grant Program, contact Erinn Donnell at edonnell@helenamt.com or visit www.helenamt.com/tourism-grants.
