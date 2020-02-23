Business briefcase published Feb. 23, 2020

News and notes

St. Peter’s Health to host coffee, conversation event

St. Peter’s Health is hosting a coffee and conversation event to share information about the local nonprofit health system’s journey to become the gold standard of health care in Montana and seek community input.

The event will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scenic Brew Coffee House, 3091 N. Sanders Suite E. The event will provide an opportunity for community members to meet with the St. Peter’s Health patient advocacy team in a casual environment to share input and suggestions for the local health system. A free cup of drip coffee will be offered to all Scenic Brew Coffee House patrons during the event.

MDA recruiting for position on NWMAC

The Montana Department of Agriculture is currently recruiting for open positions on its Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council. The following council terms expire June 30, 2020:

Recreationist/wildlife representative

Consumer group representative

Montana Weed Control Association representative

Eastern County Weed District representative

At-large representative