Business briefcase published Feb. 2, 2020

All interested persons who submit a petition will have the opportunity to present to the Montana Noxious Weed Listing Workgroup when it convenes in the Fall. Petitions received before the close of business on Sept. 30, 2020 will be reviewed by the workgroup this year. Any forms received thereafter will be reviewed in the next cycle.

Ventenata was added as a Priority 2A noxious weed in the 2018-2019 cycle. However, palmer amaranth and common bugloss were petitioned for consideration but not recommended for listing in the same cycle. If interested parties seek to re-petition these plant species, new information must be provided.

For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.

