Business briefcase published Feb. 2, 2020

Names and faces
Rachel Campbell has joined CWG Architecture as an architect-in-training. She previously worked at JLF Architects in Bozeman. Her portfolio includes high-end residential properties in Montana, California and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Campbell earned her undergraduate and Master of Architecture at Montana State University. In addition to her architecture education, she also received an interior design associate degree at Great Falls College of Technology.
***
Thaisa Souza has joined Vision Net, a Montana-based telecommunications solution provider, as the company’s new marketing manager. Souza brings more than 11 years’ business experience to the role, with much of this acquired from positions spanning industries and countries. Souza replaces Nick Schlueter, who retired in December following 16 years with the company. She has served as Vision Net’s marketing assistant for the last year.
Souza is originally from Brazil, where she earned two undergraduate degrees – the first in Publicity and Advertising, and the second in Business Administration and Management. She continued her studies at the graduate level, earning a master's in business administration in marketing 2015.
Souza works out of the Great Falls office.
News and notes
Free tax help clinics available
Free tax help clinics for the 2019 tax year are available at the Rocky Mountain Development Council. These clinics provide opportunities for qualifying households to have IRS-certified volunteers help prepare and submit basic tax returns for free.
The program is income-based and creates opportunities for low-to-middle income families to claim any credits they may qualify for and help them be more financially stable. To use this service, households must have an annual income of $56,000 or less.
These clinics are made possible by a collaborative effort of federal, state and nonprofit organizations in Lewis and Clark County with support from volunteers. Training opportunities for volunteers are provided by Rural Dynamics, Inc. and AARP Tax Aide Foundation.
If qualifying community members are unable to visit a free tax help location for assistance, they can file their taxes for free online at www.unitedway.org/myfreetaxes. The income restriction for this service is $66,000 or less for participating households.
MDA accepting petitions for new noxious weed listings
The Montana Department of Agriculture is accepting petitions for new plants to add to the Montana Noxious Weed List. Petition forms are available on the department’s website at agr.mt.gov/weeds and can be submitted to Jasmine Reimer, State Weed Coordinator, at jreimer@mt.gov.
All interested persons who submit a petition will have the opportunity to present to the Montana Noxious Weed Listing Workgroup when it convenes in the Fall. Petitions received before the close of business on Sept. 30, 2020 will be reviewed by the workgroup this year. Any forms received thereafter will be reviewed in the next cycle.
Ventenata was added as a Priority 2A noxious weed in the 2018-2019 cycle. However, palmer amaranth and common bugloss were petitioned for consideration but not recommended for listing in the same cycle. If interested parties seek to re-petition these plant species, new information must be provided.
For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.
