Names and faces
The Montana Department of Agriculture has announced that Blake Brawley has accepted the bureau chief position for the Montana State Grain Lab.
Brawley, a native of Great Falls and graduate of Montana State University Northern, most recently served as a field agronomist for MillerCoors, specializing in dryland and irrigated barley production in northern Montana and southern Alberta.
The Montana State Grain Lab locations in Great Falls and Plentywood are federally licensed crop quality testing facilities operating within guidelines set forth by the U.S. Grain Standards and Montana Grain Standards Acts. Buyers and sellers of grain are entitled to an official grade, protein analysis and other quality tests. The Federal Grain Inspection Service establishes testing criteria which lab personnel use to determine grain quality and issue official grades.
To learn more about the State Grain Lab, visit agr.mt.gov/State-Grain-Lab.
News and notes
Applications sought for crop block grants
The Montana Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for an estimated $1.5 million in federal funding available through the Specialty Crop Block Grant program.
The purpose of the SCBG program is to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Montana. Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, peas, and lentils, dried fruits, as well as horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture. State and/or local organizations, government entities, producer associations, academia, community-based organizations, nonprofit organizations, and other specialty crop stakeholders are eligible to apply either as single entities or in combined efforts.
Eligible projects include research, education, developing new and improved varieties, improving the capacity of the distribution chain, enhancing food safety, pest and disease control, improving efficiency and sustainability.
Grant proposals are due to the Montana Department of Agriculture by 2 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020. Technical assistance calls will be held on Jan. 30 and Feb. 18, 2020. For more information, visit agr.mt.gov/SpecialtyCropGrantProgram or contact Jim Auer, Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Manager, at 406-444-5424 or email scbg@mt.gov.
MCF selected to administer $10M for Colstrip community
The Colstrip Impacts Foundation has chosen Montana Community Foundation to administer $10 million for the benefit of the community of Colstrip and Rosebud County through two funds, $7.5 million to a non-permanent fund and $2.5 million to a permanently endowed fund.
The goal of the invested funds is to provide economic development, job training, and community stability to offset the anticipated loss of jobs, displacement of workers, lost tax revenues, and reductions in community services due to the closure of two coal facility units in Colstrip.
The non-permanent fund will be held in an interest-bearing fund with a short-range investment horizon that allows for immediate granting to address current needs, while the permanently endowed fund will earn higher returns over a longer period of time and is set up for the perpetual benefit of the impacted Colstrip workers and their community. The endowed fund will provide an annual endowment payout distribution for grant making.
MCF was selected through a CIF-issued Request for Proposals to help administer the funds.
For more information, contact Teal Whitaker, Communications and Outreach Manager, at (406) 441-4952 or teal@mtcf.org.
Guidelines
The IR welcomes reports of hiring, promotions, awards, recognition, learning opportunities and other news from local companies and nonprofits. We accept press releases and photos (digital images at 300 dpi or more are preferred). Email your information to irstaff@helenair.com.
There is no charge for items appearing in the Business Briefcase. Items are run on a space-available basis, and we reserve the right to edit and use information as we see fit.
The deadline is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Sunday.
