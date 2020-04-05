Business briefcase published April 5, 2020

Members of the advisory council provide guidance to the Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Program, which implements a cooperative forage and product certification system with federal, state, local, and private land managers that benefits Montanans and other states by producing and making available forage free of noxious weed seeds. Council meetings take place annually on one day in January or February.

Those interested in serving on the Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Advisory Council can submit a letter of interest and apply to MDA by July 1, 2020. More information and applications are available on the NWSFF Council website. Nominations can be submitted to Montana Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 200201, Helena, MT 59620-0201, or agr@mt.gov.

Growth Through Agriculture program offering grants

The Montana Department of Agriculture announced mini-grant funding is now available through its Growth Through Agriculture program. All projects will need to demonstrate how they expand Montana agriculture, but given the current public health situation with COVID-19, special attention will be paid to projects that strengthen and expand local food offerings, distribution, and infrastructure.