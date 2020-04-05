Business briefcase published April 5, 2020

Names and faces
Jackie Mohler has been appointed executive director by the board of directors at Family Outreach.
Mohler has been with Family Outreach for 13 years and brings extensive experience to the job. She is a board certified behavior analyst and licensed by the state of Montana. Mohler is recognized as an expert in the treatment of children and adults with developmental delays. The Association of University Centers on Disabilities selected Mohler to receive their Emerging Leader Award for 2020.
News and notes
MDA seeks recruits for advisory council
The Montana Department of Agriculture is currently recruiting for open positions on its Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Advisory Council. The following council terms are currently vacant:
- Certified Weed Seed Free Forage Producer (Eastern Region)
- Certified Weed Seed Free Forage Producer (Any Region)
- Outfitter’s or Guide’s Organization
The following council terms expire September 2020:
- Certified Weed Seed Free Forage Producer (Central Region)
- Western County Weed District Representative
- Eastern County Weed District Representative
- Forage Product Processor
Members of the advisory council provide guidance to the Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Program, which implements a cooperative forage and product certification system with federal, state, local, and private land managers that benefits Montanans and other states by producing and making available forage free of noxious weed seeds. Council meetings take place annually on one day in January or February.
Those interested in serving on the Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Advisory Council can submit a letter of interest and apply to MDA by July 1, 2020. More information and applications are available on the NWSFF Council website. Nominations can be submitted to Montana Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 200201, Helena, MT 59620-0201, or agr@mt.gov.
Growth Through Agriculture program offering grants
The Montana Department of Agriculture announced mini-grant funding is now available through its Growth Through Agriculture program. All projects will need to demonstrate how they expand Montana agriculture, but given the current public health situation with COVID-19, special attention will be paid to projects that strengthen and expand local food offerings, distribution, and infrastructure.
To qualify for consideration, proposals must have practical, near-term relevance involving education, promotion, marketing, travel or other business-related expenses that will stimulate expanded agricultural development, economic activity, and employment growth. The maximum amount for any single application is $5,000 or $2,500 for education, promotion, marketing and travel projects. Eligible applicants include individuals, businesses and industry organizations, public and private agencies, educational institutions and local governments.
Applications can be submitted through the Webgrants system. A review panel comprised of MDA staff with expertise in agricultural marketing and business development will begin evaluating applications on April 13, 2020. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until May 22, 2020.
For more information on the GTA Mini-Grant Program, eligibility requirements, application procedures and the award process, visit our website at: https://agr.mt.gov/GTA.
Emergency relief fund grant application available
Last week, two local nonprofit organizations, the Helena Area Community Foundation and the United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area, partnered establishing an online relief fund to provide financial resources to nonprofits responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. In conjunction with the fund, the two entities are now seeking grant applications for nonprofits needing those fund relief dollars.
Funds from the relief account will be disbursed as grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations who are Providing direct human services support to clients or residents, AND who are responding to an increase in demand due to COVID-19, or who are having trouble meeting usual demand due to decline of revenue related to COVID-19.
Eligible organizations include nonprofits that directly serve seniors, children, and/or vulnerable populations in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, and Jefferson counties in the areas of food, housing, transportation, childcare or healthcare access.
Grants will be made between $500 and $2,000 per nonprofit organization. For questions, please contact HACF, Executive Director, Emily Flemming at 406-441-4955.
HACF and UWLCA will award initial grants based on most urgent needs, and may elect to have multiple rounds of granting as determined by funding levels.
To apply for a grant, visit helenaareacommunityfoundation.org/emergency-fund-grant-application/
To make a donation, visit hacf.networkforgood.com/projects/95448-helena-area-emergency-relief-fund, or write a check and mail to: Helena Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 92, Helena MT 59624.
