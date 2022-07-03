 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Independent Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana
BUSINESS BRIEFCASE

Business Briefcase: New staff at St. Peter's Health Medical Group

  • 0

St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes new staff 

Mollie Lane

Mollie Lane

Pulmonologist Dr. Mollie Lane earned her Doctorate of Medicine at Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine. She received her Master of Science in Health Care Leadership at The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy & Clinical Practice and her Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences at Montana State University. She completed her Internal Medicine residency at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and her Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine fellowship at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Dr. Lane is triple board-certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Her practice is located at the St. Peter’s Medical Group Broadway Clinic and she is accepting new patients. Call 406-457-4180 to schedule an appointment.

Angela Axmann Grabinger

Angela Axmann Grabinger

Urgent Care Nurse Practitioner Angela Axmann Grabinger, FNP-C, FNP-BC, RN, BSN earned her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Northern Colorado and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Biology (emphasis in Exercise Science) at Northern Arizona University. She is board certified with the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Angela cares for patients at both St. Peter’s Health Urgent Care locations.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New bar taps into Craig fishing industry

New bar taps into Craig fishing industry

Thirsty anglers found a new watering hole to gather around in Craig this week.

The owners of Ten Mile Creek Brewing on Last Chance Gulch are now running the newly minted Craig Taphouse.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News