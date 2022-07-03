Business Briefcase: New staff at St. Peter's Health Medical Group

St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes new staff

Pulmonologist Dr. Mollie Lane earned her Doctorate of Medicine at Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine. She received her Master of Science in Health Care Leadership at The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy & Clinical Practice and her Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences at Montana State University. She completed her Internal Medicine residency at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and her Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine fellowship at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Dr. Lane is triple board-certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Her practice is located at the St. Peter’s Medical Group Broadway Clinic and she is accepting new patients. Call 406-457-4180 to schedule an appointment.