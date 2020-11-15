Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Montana Radio Company sponsors giveaway event

The Montana Radio Company, a Helena-owned business consisting of nine radio stations and a digital marketing company, is giving away over $1,000 every weekday in cash and prizes through mid-December. The winning will take place on all nine radio stations serving the Helena area and is all part of the company’s “A Helping Grand” giveaway event.

Tyler Miller, partner at The Montana Radio Company said, “It is no secret that 2020 has been a rough year on not only our listeners but also local businesses. We wanted to come up with an event that would benefit both of our customer bases. What better way than by giving 24 people A Helping Grand. These are huge prize packs filled with 50 gift certificates to local businesses for food, gas, gifts, personal care, and entertainment plus another $100 in cash to spend any way they want.”