Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Awards and honors
Jim Stanger recognized for community service
Jim Stanger, president of Helena Motors, a Ford, Lincoln and Toyota dealership in Helena, has been nomited for the 2021 TIME Dealer of the Year award.
Stanger is one of a select group of 40 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 104th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show being held virtually Feb. 9-11, 2021.
The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most coveted honors. Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Stanger was chosen to represent the Montana Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition – one of only 41 auto dealers nominated for the 52nd annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.
An active member of the Montana Automobile Dealers Association, Stanger has served on the group’s board of directors and was named president in 2013. He is currently a member of the insurance trust board for the association, as well as NADA PAC chair for the state of Montana.
Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. The award is sponsored by TIME in association with Ally Financial, and in cooperation with NADA. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity.
Hotel recognized as a top property
The Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel in Helena, Montana received the M.K Guertin Award, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts’ most prestigious honor recognizing top-performing hotels within the company.
The M.K. Guertin Award is held in high regard as hotels that receive this award best represent the vision of Best Western’s founder and demonstrate exceptional levels of quality, guest satisfaction and dedication to the brand.
The hotel’s M.K. Guertin Award comes on the heels of another award received by the property earlier this year – Best Western’s Champion Customer Care Award. This honor is bestowed upon those properties that demonstrate and best exemplify exceptional levels of service and care.
Located at 835 Great Northern Blvd., the Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel has been serving the community of Helena for the past 17 years and looks forward to welcoming our guests back once they determine travel and meetings are safe again for their guests and employees.
For reservations, call the hotel directly at (406) 457-5500 or call Best Western’s 24-hour, toll-free number at 1-800-WESTERN. Reservations are also available through BestWestern.com.
News and notes
Montana Radio Company sponsors giveaway event
The Montana Radio Company, a Helena-owned business consisting of nine radio stations and a digital marketing company, is giving away over $1,000 every weekday in cash and prizes through mid-December. The winning will take place on all nine radio stations serving the Helena area and is all part of the company’s “A Helping Grand” giveaway event.
Tyler Miller, partner at The Montana Radio Company said, “It is no secret that 2020 has been a rough year on not only our listeners but also local businesses. We wanted to come up with an event that would benefit both of our customer bases. What better way than by giving 24 people A Helping Grand. These are huge prize packs filled with 50 gift certificates to local businesses for food, gas, gifts, personal care, and entertainment plus another $100 in cash to spend any way they want.”
“Back in March, like most other businesses, we dropped off a cliff financially,” said Kevin Terry, founder of The Montana Radio Company. “For better or worse, the political advertising of late helped right our ship and we feel it is our obligation to share our lifeline with other local businesses in hopes that, as the saying goes, a rising tide can lift all boats. We considered giving away just cash, but, whenever we do that a good portion just finds its way to out-of-state online retailers. Instead, we hit the streets and purchased over $22K in gift certificates from local business to immediately get that money into the local economy to help save jobs and livelihoods.”
“The contest is simple,” added Terry. “Just listen to any of our stations for the daily keyword and text us the keyword to register. The following day in the 7 a.m. hour, we randomly select a winner and call that number back. If we call you and you answer, you win A Helping Grand.”
Guidelines
The IR welcomes reports of hiring, promotions, awards, recognition, learning opportunities and other news from local companies and nonprofits. We accept press releases and photos (digital images at 300 dpi or more are preferred). Email your information to irstaff@helenair.com.
There is no charge for items appearing in the Business Briefcase. Items are run on a space-available basis, and we reserve the right to edit and use information as we see fit.
The deadline is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Sunday.
