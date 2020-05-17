Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

“We’ve heard almost daily about the sacrifices businesses have had to make because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Drenda Niemann, health officer and director of LCPH. “We’ve also heard from residents who are impressed by the lengths some businesses are going to in order to provide a safe environment for their patrons. We want to share the praise.”

Drenda Niemann, health officer and director of LCPH said LCPH has developed guidance for local businesses to help them begin reopening under the governor’s Phase One directive. It’s available on the department’s website at www.lccountymt.gov/covid-19.

HACF, UWLCA announce phase 2 emergency relief fund

The Helena Area Community Foundation, and the United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area announced the second phase of emergency relief grant funding, titled Rebound and Reopen. Eligible organizations include nonprofits in Lewis & Clark, Broadwater, and Jefferson counties. The application will be released on May 15, 2020.

Funds from this account will be disbursed as grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations who are: