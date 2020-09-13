Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Heather Greene has joined Florence Crittenton as development director. Greene came to Helena in 2006 from her native Missoula.
She brings more than 25 years nonprofit experience, 11 of those in development, to Florence Crittenton. Greene will be responsible for leading the development team at Florence Crittenton, which raises upwards of $750,000 per year to support current programs and further program expansion.
Prior to joining Florence Crittenton in 2020, Greene served as the development director for Montana Wilderness Association and Prickly Pear Land Trust.
Rebecca Skeldon has been named director of the Montana Discovery Foundation.
Skeldon joined the foundation in 2015 as the education coordinator and has worked to develop the Helena Master Naturalist program and Helena Snow School.
She graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in wildlife biology in 2009 and spent several seasons working in wildlife field studies, visitor interpretation, and spent five years coordinating Southwest Montana's Be Bear Aware Program.
Montana Discovery Foundation was established in 1999 in partnership with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forests to promote stewardship, understanding, and enjoyment of our natural resources through conservation education and interpretive services to the community.
The concept was to bring education to students at their schools and through community events. Over the years, MDF has become known for its Moonlight Hikes, Helena Snow School, Youth Forest Monitoring Program, Adopt a Species Program, International Migratory Bird Day celebration, Celebrating Wild Flowers and the Master Naturalist certification.
