Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Mitch Carroll has joined The Montana Community Foundation as philanthropy officer.
In this role Carroll will work closely with individuals and nonprofit organizations to achieve their philanthropic goals and dreams while supporting the causes they care about and helping Montana communities succeed.
Before joining the team at MCF, Carroll spent seven years as development officer for the Archie Bray Foundation in Helena. He has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and literature from the University of Montana.
Samuel King has joined Doney Crowley P.C. King, a fourth-generation Montanan who grew up in Missoula and attended college at the University of Wyoming.
During law school, King participated in UW’s environment and natural resources law club, was enrolled in UW’s joint degree program through the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, was a summer law clerk for Chief Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal of the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming, and was a summer associate at a civil litigation firm in Cheyenne.
After law school, he returned to Montana where he clerked for the Honorable Chief Justice Mike McGrath of the Montana Supreme Court. King holds a B.S., M.S., M.A., and J.D. from the University of Wyoming. His practice will focus on environmental/natural resources, water, property, and small business law.
Kris Simensen has been appointed chief executive officer at First Community Bank. Simensen assumed the new role on Sept. 1.
Simensen comes to First Community Bank with more than 30 years of industry experience. Prior to his roles at First Community Bank, Simensen was branch president of Independence Bank in Glasgow and served as vice president with Stockman Bank and Pinnacle Bank in commercial and ag lending.
Awards and honors
Reinke recognizes Watson irrigation specialists technician
Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized Watson Irrigation Specialists in Townsend with a 15-year PLUS Program Longevity Award. Clay Watson received the award in recognition of his dedication to maintaining a PLUS Program certification for 15 years.
The Reinke PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Program is a service training program that’s offered to full-service Reinke dealers and includes a series of six courses and a testing process that qualifies them as a PLUS or Platinum PLUS certified technician.
To maintain certification, 16 service training credits must be earned each year either through online or in-class training. Certified Reinke PLUS and Platinum PLUS technicians are trained to deliver the most advanced technical service and support to customers.
Guidelines
