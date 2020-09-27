Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Names and faces

Mitch Carroll has joined The Montana Community Foundation as philanthropy officer.

In this role Carroll will work closely with individuals and nonprofit organizations to achieve their philanthropic goals and dreams while supporting the causes they care about and helping Montana communities succeed.

Before joining the team at MCF, Carroll spent seven years as development officer for the Archie Bray Foundation in Helena. He has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and literature from the University of Montana.

***

Samuel King has joined Doney Crowley P.C. King, a fourth-generation Montanan who grew up in Missoula and attended college at the University of Wyoming.

During law school, King participated in UW’s environment and natural resources law club, was enrolled in UW’s joint degree program through the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, was a summer law clerk for Chief Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal of the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming, and was a summer associate at a civil litigation firm in Cheyenne.